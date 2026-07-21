Cross Examining Cyber EP25: Cross Examining Anne Templeman-Jones (Podcast)

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Cross Examining Anne Templeman-Jones
The Director Series
After our brief hiatus, we are back with our Cross-Examining Cyber Director Series. In this series, we sit down with some of Australia's leading directors to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing boards in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.
In this episode, we cross-examine Anne Templeman-Jones, one of Australia's most accomplished business leaders and non-executive directors. Anne has served on the boards of Commonwealth Bank, GUD Holdings Limited, Worley Limited, and Blackmores (as Chair). She has also held board and leadership roles with Cuscal Limited, HT&E Limited, Pioneer Credit Limited, TAL Superannuation Fund… the list goes on. Anne is also passionate about technology and cyber security – what a combination!
In this conversation, Anne shares insights from her boardroom experience, including how directors can navigate emerging technology risks, approach cyber resilience, and balance governance with growth and innovation. Drawing on a career that has spanned multiple industries, Anne reflects on what makes an effective director and the lessons that boards can apply in an increasingly uncertain digital environment.
Thanks again for listening. This is Cross-Examining Anne Templeman-Jones. Here we go…
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Listen to episode 25
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross Examining Cyber EP25: Cross Examining Anne Templeman-Jones
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