AI In The Boardroom: A Governance Framework For Harnessing The Power Of AI

Introduction

Most Boards are now grappling with AI as a matter of enterprise risk and strategy. AI poses risks and opportunities that will differ between company and industry, all of which require understanding and engagement from the Board.

Boards have also turned their attention to a related but different question: whether and how AI should be used in the Boardroom. The proliferation of generative AI tools and genuine potential benefits has made sure of this. For example, questions are being asked as to whether it is appropriate to use AI in the preparation of Board papers, the analysis of those Board papers, the conduct of the meeting, and in preparing minutes. There are questions around the over-reliance on AI and the impact that this might have in the long term. For example, if a Director uses AI to review and propose questions on Board papers first, prior to their own review, does this encourage an over-reliance on AI? Are Directors at risk of substituting their own diligence with AI’s assessment? These are separate questions from the oversight of AI at an enterprise level and raise separate Directors’ duties considerations.

The Starting Point: Directors' Duties

It is worth restating the baseline: Directors must exercise their powers and discharge their duties with the degree of care and diligence that a reasonable person would exercise in the same circumstances. In the context of Board meetings, this includes:

reading and understanding Board papers before meetings;

appropriately challenging management and seeking more or different information from management if required;

bringing an independent and informed mind to Board deliberations;

making decisions on a reasonably informed basis.

These duties are not displaced or modified by new technology. The question is whether AI can assist Directors in meeting their duties and, if it is to be used, how risks are managed.

Relatedly, in exercising those duties, directors are entitled to rely on information provided by management under section 189 of the Corporations Act, but that reliance must be reasonable. The question is whether using AI might impact on the reasonableness of any reliance on information provided by management.

The Wish List: How and should AI be used?

We have heard many instances of how Boards and Company Secretaries are or would like to be able to use AI. Some use cases are more risky than others. It goes without saying, all suppose that appropriately secured enterprise platforms or ‘bots’ are used, rather than uploading confidential Board papers into ChatGPT or similar alternatives.

We have set out below some common use cases, but this is by no means comprehensive. It simply illustrates that all bring potential benefits and challenges with particular use cases, beyond the core risks that apply in relation to data security, integrity, transparency and consent. The challenges set out below are not roadblocks and we are currently working through how they can be managed or removed altogether.