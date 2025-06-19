Public Consultation: Strategy For A European Data Union

The European Commission invites contributions from all interested parties to harmonise and develop the rules of the internal data market.

End of consultation period:

18 July 2025, 00:00 CET

Context:

The scarcity of major players in the technology sector and ongoing geopolitical tensions underscore the need for data access to ensure the competitiveness and security of the Union's economy. The Strategy follows on from the actions set out in the 2020 Data Strategy and builds on the analyses presented in the Draghi Report and the Letta Report.

EU Data Strategy 2020 : established common European data spaces, new rights, and rules on access to and sharing of industrial data (Data Governance Regulation) and health data (European Health Data Space Regulation).

: established common European data spaces, new rights, and rules on access to and sharing of industrial data (Data Governance Regulation) and health data (European Health Data Space Regulation). Draghi Report : highlights the need to promote cross-sectoral coordination and the sharing of large datasets.

: highlights the need to promote cross-sectoral coordination and the sharing of large datasets. Letta report: emphasises the critical importance of data in accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence into European industry.

The Strategy aims to:

Stimulate investments in data technologies by providing a one-stop shop for accessing additional data sources, for example.

Enable the creation of reliable, non-discriminatory and secure European digital products.

Simplify and standardise data sharing policies, in particular: Encourage the sharing of industrial data Make under-represented language data accessible Streamline data sharing between sectors, which are currently subject to complex general and sector-specific legislation

Promote digitisation processes, including by providing access to talent, infrastructure and capital.

Develop an international data strategy in order to safeguard and standardise data imports and exports.

Who can participate? The general public

Public sector data suppliers

Technology suppliers and professional users

National competent authorities

Data processing and data intermediation service providers

Data providers

Industry, SMEs, and companies involved in the supply, use and processing of data

Industrial associations, international organisations operating in the field of interest, companies providing generative AI and suppliers of synthesis solutions

Trade associations

Researchers, research institutions, experts, reflection groups and universities

Platform representatives

Civil society organisations and consumer associations Timeline: 18 July 2025, 00:00 CET. The consultation is available here .

