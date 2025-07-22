In this video, we explore the UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 20/2018, a key piece of legislation designed to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and the funding of unlawful organisations...

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

In this video, we explore the UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 20/2018, a key piece of legislation designed to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and the funding of unlawful organisations.

The law strengthens the UAE's financial integrity by granting law enforcement enhanced investigative powers, including access to third-party records and the ability to conduct undercover operations. It also establishes an independent Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to analyse suspicious transactions and facilitate international cooperation.

Financial institutions are required to implement risk assessments and due diligence measures, while severe penalties are outlined for those found guilty of financial crimes. Join us as we delve into how this law aims to protect the UAE's financial system and enhance its global commitments against illicit activities.

