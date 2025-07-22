Key Laws That Combat Money Laundering And Terrorism Financing In UAE Business (Video)

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions.
In this video, we explore the UAE's Federal Decree-Law No.
20/2018, a key piece of legislation designed to combat money
laundering, terrorism financing, and the funding of unlawful
organisations.
The law strengthens the UAE's financial integrity by
granting law enforcement enhanced investigative powers, including
access to third-party records and the ability to conduct undercover
operations. It also establishes an independent Financial
Intelligence Unit (FIU) to analyse suspicious transactions and
facilitate international cooperation.
Financial institutions are required to implement risk
assessments and due diligence measures, while severe penalties are
outlined for those found guilty of financial crimes. Join us as we
delve into how this law aims to protect the UAE's financial
system and enhance its global commitments against illicit
activities.
