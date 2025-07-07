What Does The Law Say Regarding The Sale Of Assets Owned By Foreigners? (Video)

self

Learn about the Federal Law No (5) of 1985 called the Civil Transactions Law, Contractual commitments in form and context shall be governed by the law of the State where the common residence of the contracting parties is located. via our 2D animated video prepared under guidelines of Dr. Hassan Elhais.

