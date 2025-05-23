Understanding The New Civil Defence Authority And Its Regulations

Introduction

The UAE has issued a new civil defence law which is governed by federal decree-law No. (35) of 2024 on the reorganization of the civil defence authority. This new civil defence law aimed at strengthening emergency response and disaster management.

Establishment of Civil Defence Authority.

In accordance with Article 2, which establishes the Civil Defence Authority (CDA) under the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). It replaces the previous civil defence authority under the Ministry of Interior and transfers all its assets, rights, and personnel from the former authority to NCEMA.

Responsibilities of CDA

The new civil defence law stipulates the responsibilities of CDA under Article 3. Developing and implementing new civil defence policies, protecting fire safety, and responding to emergencies. CDA will also be responsible for managing evacuation plans, implementing early warning systems, and establishing public shelters. The authority will coordinate with government agencies, the armed forces, and private entities to enhance national safety measures. The director general of the military may authorize the management and regulation of the activities of the authority. In addition to this, the director general shall be responsible for handling budgets, issuing new policies, and managing emergency preparations.

The new civil defence law allows CDA to use private and public property during emergencies, with fair compensation provided for any damages. Additionally, Companies must comply with CDA's fire safety and emergency planning requirements before obtaining licenses. According to Article (11) some of the CDA officers may have judicial authority to enforce civil defence laws. They can investigate and report violations.

In accordance with Article (8) the affected parties may have the right to get fair compensation for harm caused by civil defence operations and apply for compensation within 60 days. A committee may review the application of claims and decide within 60 days. If a claimant disagrees with the decision, they may have the option to appeal to the NCEMA within 30 days.

Penalties under the New Civil Defence Regulation

Additionally, the new law stipulates the penalties for violations. In accordance with Article 13 offenders may face jail imprisonment or fines. During disasters, penalties may increase to at least a minimum of two months' imprisonment and fines between AED 20,000 and AED 250,000. Regarding the fees for the civil defence services, the cabinet may decide. It will also set fines for violations of civil defence laws as per Article 12.

Conclusion

The newly established civil defence regulation aims to promote public safety, increase emergency response efficiency, and maintain national planning for any crisis or disaster.

Originally published March 18, 2025

