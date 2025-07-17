Dubai Introduces A New Law For The Protection Of The Emblems Of The Emirate Of Dubai And The Government Of Dubai

Introduction:

The New Dubai Emblem Law (Law No. (1) of 2025) was implemented by the government of Dubai to regulate the use of emblems for the Emirate of Dubai and the government of Dubai. The new law repealed the previous law, Law No. (17) of 2023, concerning the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai.

According to Article 3 of the new law, the emirate of Dubai may have its unique emblem that represents its identity, heritage, beliefs, vision, and values. Illustrations (1) and (2) attached under the aforementioned article specify the design of the Dubai emblem. It further specifies that the government of Dubai may have a separate emblem, which is similar to the Dubai Emirate's emblem. The designs of the government emblem are attached to the new law in illustrations 3 and 4.

Article 4 describes the ownership and protection of the emblems. According to this article, both the government of Dubai and the emirate of Dubai own their respective emblems. The new law and other prevailing legislation in the emirate protect both emblems. In addition, this protection also applies to the emblem specified under the previous Law No. 17 of 2023. No individual can use the emirate's emblem without authorized approval from the authority, as it belongs to the emirate, as mentioned under Article (5).

According to Article 5, the emirate's emblem will be used in specific locations, events, documents, and seals as designated by the chairman. No one else may use the emblem without special approval from the chairman or an authorized representative. If approved, the emblem must be used as per the conditions set in the authorization.

The emblem must be used as per the manual prepared by the general secretariat of the executive council. The manual must be approved by the chairman of the executive council. Further, Article 6 states that the emblem may be used on buildings, sites, events, official documents, websites, and promotional materials of the government of Dubai and its entities. Additionally, private entities and commercially managed government entities may use the emblem with approval from the chairman of the executive council. However, the approved users must follow the given rules and conditions. The emblem must be used as per the manual, and the manual must be approved by the chairman of the executive council as per Article 7.

Article 8 explains the prohibited uses of the emblem of the Emirates of Dubai. According to this article, no one can use the emblem without approval. The emblem cannot be used for business, ads, or promotions. No one can change or misuse the emblem in a way that damages its value. Article 9 states that any individual who is aware of a violation is required to report it to the competent authority or the courts.

Legal implications under the new law

According to Article 11, a person who publishes the emblem without permission or for commercial, advertising, or promotional purposes may be fined AED 10,000. In the event that the same violation repeats within a year, the penalty may be doubled to not more than AED 20,000. In addition to the penalties, the relevant authority may issue a warning, temporarily shut the business for up to six months, or cancel its commercial license. Furthermore, Article 10 stipulates that anyone who alters, misuses, or disrespects the emblem may face a jail sentence of 3 months to 5 years and/or a fine between AED 100,000 to AED 500,000. The court may also order the confiscation of the tools used in the offense. According to Article 12, anyone who uses the Emirate's symbol, including the emblem under Law No. (17) of 2023, must discontinue using it within 30 days of the new law's effective date unless they have special permission from the competent authority.

Conclusion:

This newly established law regulates the usage, possession, and protection of the Emirate of Dubai and the government's official emblems. The intention of this new law is to protect the dignity and significance of the emblems by establishing specific guidelines and thus avoiding any misuse that could damage their value or status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.