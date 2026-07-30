Department Of State Introduces $750 Fee For Expedited B-1/B-2 Visa Interview Appointments

The US Department of State (DOS) has issued a temporary final rule implementing a new $750 expedited appointment fee that would allow certain B-1/B-2 nonimmigrant visa applicants to secure a visa appointment within 10 business days.

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The US Department of State (DOS) has issued a temporary final rule implementing a new $750 expedited appointment fee that would allow certain B-1/B-2 nonimmigrant visa applicants to secure a visa appointment within 10 business days. As a pilot program, the initiative will be available at a limited number of US consular posts.

On July 22, 2026, DOS announced the first participating location — Mission Mexico, including the US Embassy in Mexico City and all US consulates in Mexico — which began offering expedited appointment requests under the program. DOS has indicated that additional pilot locations may be announced during the pilot period; however, as of this publication, no other US embassies or consulates have been designated to participate.

Background

DOS characterizes this initiative as a “proof of concept” pilot designed to assess whether there is meaningful demand for a paid option to secure faster visa interview appointments. The program is driven in part by ongoing interview backlogs at certain high-volume consular posts, increasing global travel demand, and expected surges associated with major upcoming international events such as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Key Provisions of the Rule

Effective July 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026, the program creates a new fee that will make applicants eligible to obtain a visa interview appointment within 10 business days at select US consulates abroad.

As of July 22, 2026, Mission Mexico (the US Embassy in Mexico City and all US consulates in Mexico) is the only announced participating location, although DOS may expand the program to additional posts during the pilot period.

The expedited option is voluntary, capacity-limited, and available only at designated posts. Importantly, the rule only expedites the interview date. It does not guarantee visa issuance or faster adjudication, and all standard eligibility requirements remain in place.

This temporary pilot program of an optional expedite fee of $750 for certain B‑1/B‑2 applicants at participating posts provides the following:

Where operationally available, applicants using this service may benefit from enhanced passport return options following their interview.

The expedited appointment option does not alter the substantive adjudication process. Applicants must still satisfy all applicable visa requirements and remain subject to standard vetting, including any required administrative processing.

Payment of the fee does not provide any advantage in the adjudication of the visa application and should not be viewed as increasing the likelihood of approval.

Consular officers will continue to have discretion, both at participating and non-participating posts, to grant expedited interview appointments without charge in appropriate cases, such as for humanitarian circumstances or travel deemed to be in the US national interest.

Practical Impact for Business Travelers

This new fee-based option may be particularly beneficial to travelers who are required to travel to the US on short notice, especially to those in jurisdictions where consular wait times remain lengthy.

Important Limitations

No guarantee of visa approval: All applicants must still meet statutory and regulatory requirements.

No adjudication priority: Administrative processing and security screening are unchanged.

Limited availability: Expedited slots are capped and may not be available at all posts or times.

Other nonimmigrant visa categories are not included: This applies only to B-1/B-2 visas.

Strategic Considerations

Employers and foreign nationals should evaluate whether the additional fee is justified based on business needs and local appointment wait times. Since the program is available only at select posts and is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2026, applicants should confirm availability and continue to plan for potential post-interview processing delays.

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