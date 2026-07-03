ARTICLE
3 July 2026

Panama’s Golden Visa (Video)

IG
Icaza Gonzalez-Ruiz & Aleman

Contributor

Icaza Gonzalez-Ruiz & Aleman logo
Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán, a full-service Panamanian law firm with 100+ years of experience, offers practical legal solutions globally. Their experts, deeply committed to their craft, handle 20+ practice areas. With offices in South America, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, they efficiently power projects, protect patrimonies, and solve legal matters.
Explore Firm Details
Tener un Plan B no es huir de tu país. Es tener opciones. En este #MinutoLegal, te explicamos cómo obtener la Residencia Permanente en Panamá invirtiendo en bienes raíces, sin tener que mudarte full-time.
Panama Immigration
Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán’s articles from Icaza Gonzalez-Ruiz & Aleman are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • in South America
Icaza Gonzalez-Ruiz & Aleman are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Tax, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More