Visa Exchange Procedure In The Immigration Process: Procedure For The Exchange Of A Residence Visa In Mexico

The exchange procedure constitutes a fundamental stage within the Mexican immigration process for foreign nationals who have obtained a residence visa at a Mexican consular office abroad. Through this process, the visa is exchanged for a Temporary or Permanent Resident Card issued by the National Migration Institute (INM), which serves as official proof of the individual’s legal stay in Mexico.

This procedure applies to foreign nationals who enter Mexico with a temporary or permanent residence visa issued by a Mexican consular authority and who are required to obtain the corresponding resident card.

For this reason, it is essential that the foreign national presents their Mexican visa to the immigration officer upon entry into the country, so that the migratory form (Forma Migratoria Múltiple) issued at the point of entry includes the term “exchange” (canje).

After entering the country, the foreign national must submit the exchange application within a period not exceeding 30 calendar days to the corresponding office of the National Migration Institute based on their place of residence. The application must be accompanied by the documentation required by the immigration authority, including proof of identity, legal stay, domicile in Mexico, and payment of applicable fees. It is important to note that failure to comply with this deadline may result in the loss of regular immigration status.

As part of the procedure, the INM will collect the applicant’s biometric data, including photograph, signature, and fingerprints. Once the documentation review is complete and all requirements have been met, the immigration authority will issue its resolution and proceed with the issuance of the Temporary or Permanent Resident Card.

This card constitutes the official document evidencing the foreign national’s immigration status in Mexico.

The above is based on and supported by Articles 59 and 61 of the Immigration Law, as well as Articles 139 to 142 of the Regulations of the Immigration Law:

“For conditions of stay requiring a visitor or resident card, as applicable, a period of thirty calendar days shall be granted for the foreign national to appear within such period at the corresponding processing office of the Institute and request the exchange of the migration document issued at the point of entry for the card that verifies their condition of stay.”