Registration Of Yachts Under The Maltese Flag

It is no news that the Maltese Islands is one of the most reputable Flag States in the world and it is partly for the smooth registration process available. The country's well-established maritime tradition is reflected in its European flag, which carries significant weight in the global shipping community, and in fact, the Malta ship registry is one of the largest registries in the world and the largest in the EU. Malta's flag is highly regarded for its credibility and security, and it maintains excellent international relations, ensuring a smooth and efficient regulatory environment for yacht owners and operators worldwide.

Malta's maritime registration has the important benefit of being administered in a proactive and dynamic manner. Participating actively in the European Union (EU) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) activities shows the nation's dedication to international standards and ongoing maritime regulatory reform.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Maltese ship registry is that yachts can be registered under the Malta flag by European Union citizens or by legally constituted corporate entities, irrespective of nationality. This flexibility allows for a broad range of yacht owners to benefit from Malta's maritime services.

Additionally, Malta's position on the Whitelist of both the Paris and Tokyo Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) further reinforces its status as a trusted and reputable flag state, ensuring that vessels registered under the Maltese flag are subject to less stringent inspections in international waters.

Malta offers unique advantages such as the ability for marriages to be officiated onboard Maltese-flagged yachts, making it an attractive option for personal and leisure purposes. The overall package makes Malta an excellent choice for yacht registration, combining tradition, efficiency, flexibility, and international recognition.

Registration

Yachts can either be registered as Pleasure Yachts or Commercial Yachts under the Maltese Flag. When a yacht is registered commercially it is considered to be a yacht, of fifthteen (15) metres in length or more, which do not carry cargo, carries not more than twelve (12) passengers and operated by the owner or body corporate owning the yacht for commercial use.

It is important that the correct procedure is taken into consideration and that the yacht owner provides the necessary certificates and most importantly to provide compliance with either the Small Commercial Yacht Code or the Commercial Yacht Code (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'Codes') depending on the length of the Yacht when registering the Yacht as commercial.

Both Codes were developed in line with international regulations and other industry standards and has been proving very successful with leading International Association of Classification Societies and major yacht and superyacht builders alike, with the number of commercial yachts certified in compliance with the Malta Code increasing considerably during the past years.

Yacht registration whether pleasure or commercial is rather simple and straight forward process subject that all documentation is in order. Yachts are first registered provisionally under the Malta Flag for six months during which period all documentation needs to be finalised. Once all documentation is finalized, registration is completed.

To be eligible for provisional registration of a yacht under the Maltese Flag for a period of six (6) months, the ship owner or an authorised representative must first complete an application for registration, which may include a request for a change of name of the yacht if applicable. Proof of qualification to own a Maltese yacht is also required, and for corporate entities, this includes submitting the document of incorporation.

For non-resident owners, a resident agent must be appointed, and we can fulfill this role upon request. Additionally, if applicable, a copy of the yacht's current International Tonnage Certificate should be provided. Finally, the owner or an authorised representative must make a declaration of ownership in front of the Registrar.

For those registering a yacht for commercial purposes under the Maltese Flag, additional documentation and requirements will apply, which must be adhered to in accordance with the relevant regulations.

Despite the above documentation, during the provisional registration, additional documentations need to be submitted to complete the registration process and finally issue a Registry Certificate under the Maltese Flag which shall be subject for renewal on the anniversary of issuance of the Maltese registry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.