ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Senegal Shines At The Geneva International Exhibition Of Inventions

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
The 50th edition of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions took place between 9 and 12 April 2025.
Senegal Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The 50th edition of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions took place between 9 and 12 April 2025. Senegal's delegation of 12 researchers, students and inventors walked away with an impressive number of awards for, inter alia, low-cost medical devices and environmentally friendly packaging. Specifically, the Senegalese delegation earned 10 awards, including 5 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 4 bronze medals. Apart from these accolades, a special award was bestowed upon the Senegalese delegation for its impressive participation. This performance on a global scale highlights African innovation and creativity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More