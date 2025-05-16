Senegal Shines At The Geneva International Exhibition Of Inventions

The 50th edition of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions took place between 9 and 12 April 2025. Senegal's delegation of 12 researchers, students and inventors walked away with an impressive number of awards for, inter alia, low-cost medical devices and environmentally friendly packaging. Specifically, the Senegalese delegation earned 10 awards, including 5 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 4 bronze medals. Apart from these accolades, a special award was bestowed upon the Senegalese delegation for its impressive participation. This performance on a global scale highlights African innovation and creativity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.