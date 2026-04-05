Eviction In The UAE

Evictions are only permitted in specific circumstances and must follow strict legal procedures. Recent regulatory updates also address shared housing and occupancy rules.

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Dubai law provides a structured framework to balance the rights of landlords and tenants.

Evictions are only permitted in specific circumstances and must follow strict legal procedures. Recent regulatory updates also address shared housing and occupancy rules.

Understanding these protections can help tenants and landlords avoid costly disputes.

Can You Be Evicted in Dubai?

With rising geopolitical tensions in the region, many residents are worried about housing stability.

Can a landlord evict a tenant at any time?

Dubai law provides strict rules and protections.

Dubai Tenancy Law

Tenant Protection in Dubai

Under Dubai Tenancy Law (Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008), landlords cannot evict tenants freely.

Eviction is only allowed under specific legal conditions.

Tenants may challenge eviction before the Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

Immediate Eviction Grounds

When Immediate Eviction May Be Possible

A landlord may start eviction if the tenant:

Fails to pay rent

Subleases without permission

Uses the property illegally

Causes serious damage

Violates key lease terms

Usually the tenant must receive 30 days notice to remedy the breach.

The 12-Month Eviction Rule

The 12-Month Eviction Notice

A landlord may request eviction after the lease ends only if they:

Want to sell the property

Want to live in the property personally

Need major renovation or demolition

The tenant must receive 12 months notarized notice.

Shared Housing Law (2026)

Shared Apartments & Bed-Space Rentals

Dubai introduced Law No. 4 of 2026 regulating shared housing.

Key rules include:

Shared housing requires an official permit

Authorities set maximum occupancy limits

Tenants cannot sublease rooms or bed spaces without authorization

Violations may lead to heavy fines.

Common Illegal Evictions

3 Common Illegal Evictions in Dubai

Some eviction attempts are not valid under Dubai law:

Evicting a tenant without proper written notice Giving less than 12 months notice for sale or personal use Sending eviction notices by WhatsApp or email only

Tenants may challenge unlawful eviction before the Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.