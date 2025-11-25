Market Moves: Unlocking Opportunities Through JPF Enhancements (Video)

In the latest Market Moves update, Peggy Gielen, Senior Legal and Technical Manager at Jersey Finance, outlines how the latest changes to the Jersey Private Fund (JPF) are set to deliver greater flexibility, faster market access and broader investor reach, which are key competitive advantages in a fast-evolving funds landscape.

self

Video summary:

Private capital takes centre stage

Once considered niche, private markets now sit at the heart of global capital flows, backing millions of companies worldwide and helping to drive innovation, job creation and long-term economic transformation.

Against this backdrop, Jersey's reputation as a well-regulated, responsive and forward-thinking funds jurisdiction continues to grow. Since its launch in 2017, the JPF has become Jersey's fastest-growing fund product, with more than 750 structures established.

Key enhancements to the Jersey Private Fund

In response to market demand, the JPF has now been refined to offer even more value to fund managers and investors alike. Key enhancements include:

Removal of the 50 offer/investor cap : a JPF may now make an unlimited number of offers and have an unlimited number of investors, provided the offer is made to a "restricted group" of investors and that each investor is a "professional investor" under the JPF guide.

: a JPF may now make an unlimited number of offers and have an unlimited number of investors, provided the offer is made to a "restricted group" of investors and that each investor is a "professional investor" under the JPF guide. 24-hour authorisation : a 24-hour turnaround has been introduced for JPF consents, provided the application is complete and all requirements are met, enhancing Jersey's speed-to-market advantage.

: a 24-hour turnaround has been introduced for JPF consents, provided the application is complete and all requirements are met, enhancing Jersey's speed-to-market advantage. Broader definition of professional investor : the new JPF Guide expands the definitions of a "professional investor" that are eligible to invest in a JPF.

: the new JPF Guide expands the definitions of a "professional investor" that are eligible to invest in a JPF. Listing may be permitted: a JPF can apply to the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) for consent to list its interests, subject to the JFSC's approval.

Supporting evolving private market needs

The enhancements are particularly relevant amid the growing complexity of private market transactions. From GP-led continuation funds to LP secondaries and hybrid vehicles, Jersey is already a global hub for structuring sophisticated fund solutions. The updated JPF framework makes these transactions even more seamless.

"Private markets thrive on flexibility, bespoke structuring and investor trust," said Peggy. "These latest changes ensure Jersey can continue to deliver the nimble, credible and future-ready solutions that fund managers need to succeed. - Peggy Gielen, Senior Legal and Technical Manager, Jersey Finance

A competitive edge in a changing world

As investors increasingly seek customised, long-term opportunities, the ability to move quickly and structure effectively has become a key differentiator. With these enhancements, Jersey is sending a clear message: it remains firmly open for business and ready to support the next wave of private market innovation.

If you would like to learn more about what these changes mean for you, sign up to our next Funds Focus event, taking place on Thursday 6 November in London.

Learn more about JPF's.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.