2 December 2025

Navigating a Virtual Asset Landscape

JF
Jersey Finance Limited

Contributor

The tokenisation of real assets is opening up alternatives to a vast new investor universe and jurisdictions are having to respond.
Jersey Finance and Banking
Elliot Refson and Philip A. Pirecki
Read an interview on this topic with Jersey Finance's Elliot Refson, Head of Funds, and Philip Pirecki, Americas Lead, who were interviewed by Private Equity International's Buyouts team for a special report.

In the article, Navigating a Virtual Asset Landscape, Elliot and Philip explore:

  • How the private markets investor universe is changing
  • The impact these changes are having on fund structures
  • What investors are looking to target with their capital
  • How Jersey has responded in terms of structuring options, technologies and regulatory environments

The importance of embracing the virtual asset landscape, or the tokenisation of real-world assets, is highlighted, as this is proving crucial to creating efficiencies and therefore bridging the divide between private markets, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Elliot and Philip also discuss how Jersey has been seeing a significant increase in funds of one, smaller co-mingled funds and managed accounts, including those structured in corporate vehicles.

Read the article now for fresh insights: Navigating a Virtual Asset Landscape.

Elliot Refson
Philip A. Pirecki
