Private Credit 2026 – Channel Islands

Jersey and Guernsey are well known to many private credit market participants for their tax neutral, politically stable and industry focused advantages. Both Islands boast a long established and sophisticated financial services sector with a highly skilled workforce and strong professional services infrastructure. Their proximity to London, shared language and familiar legal framework has long made them attractive jurisdictions for the establishment of many different types of fund structure, asset holding structure, and acquisition structure. As such, it is not surprising that Jersey and Guernsey are both popular jurisdictions for the establishment of private credit funds and more broadly facilitating a wide range of private credit strategies. The Islands' position as sophisticated leading international finance centres translates to a wealth of private credit activity spanning a broad spectrum of the private credit market, including a wide variety of underlying asset classes.

That spectrum encompasses fundraising and fund structuring, deployment of direct and other alternative lending strategies, structured debt issuance, special situations, and beyond. Asset classes underpinning private credit strategies are broad and ever evolving. Real estate and the leveraged and acquisition finance markets remain a staple, but increasingly innovative products are now crossing our shores, such as cryptocurrency and fine wine. Specialty finance is a term that only recently came to the fore but is increasingly common, illustrative of the adaptive nature of private credit and its ability to unlock capital where traditional credit solutions cannot, and the competitive nature of the private credit landscape today. This is no better illustrated than in the fund finance market where alternative lenders have driven innovation to unlock capital, particularly in the net asset value (NAV) finance and asset-based lending sectors.

The Channel Islands are internationally renowned, progressively regulated, enjoy long-standing stability and offer a flexible legal landscape that has kept them consistently at the forefront of private credit since inception. Whilst certain competitor jurisdictions may have become prominent in manager, investor and sponsor minds in recent years, the Channel Islands are as dynamic as ever in recognising the competitive nature of the private credit market and seeking to evolve product offerings accordingly. Jersey Finance's "Vision 2050" is symptomatic of a desire to innovate and remain at the forefront of the offshore market.

Where Guernsey and Jersey are preferred to a European competitor for the establishment of a new private credit fund, it is generally because both Islands offer a faster and more cost-efficient route to market, with certain types of funds capable of being approved within 24 –48 hours. Products such as the Guernsey Private Investment Fund (PIF) and the Jersey Private Fund are proving popular for their streamlined launch process and light touch regulation for funds targeting a sophisticated investor base in a limited number of markets.

Investor sentiment has, in some cases, driven credit fund, debt deployment and asset holding structuring to competitor jurisdictions in recent years, particularly in the EU. This is increasingly being tested by the changing priorities of managers and certain anchor investors. The drivers of that trend appear to be broad but can be attributed to maturing and targeted fundraising strategies (making use of National Private Placement Regimes in place of broader EU passporting), enhanced scrutiny of fund structuring and administration costs and the all-important focus on maximising returns in what has become a crowded marketplace.

Private credit activity in the Channel Islands includes the launch of direct lending funds domiciled in Jersey targeting European mid-market borrowers and Guernsey-based structured credit vehicles focused on infrastructure debt. Further, a number of traditional financial institutions utilise the Islands for their significant risk transfer (SRT) programmes and awareness in the US market of the benefits of Channel Islands structures is growing year on year. These examples underscore the Channel Islands' capacity to support complex and scalable private credit strategies.

In terms of credit deployment, the Channel Islands remain preferred jurisdictions for corporate holding stacks, and private credit's appetite for high-quality assets has given rise to significant local activity in the corporate and broader financial services industry, where investment and acquisition activity is often complemented by private credit deployment.

Progressive regulatory developments, an acknowledgment from industry of the competitive offshore and private credit markets, industry innovation, and a wealth of local professional expertise are driving the Channel Islands private credit market forward, and we expect this to continue for many years to come.

Global importance and recent trends

Globally, asset classes have expanded well beyond direct lending to encompass, amongst other things, structured credit, distressed debt, and opportunistic strategies. According to Preqin's Private Debt Report,1 global private debt assets under management surpassed USD 1.5 trillion in 2023 and are forecast to exceed USD 2.5 trillion by 2029, with notable growth in recent years across Europe and APAC. This expansion has been driven by a combination of factors, including bank retrenchment, regulatory constraints on traditional lenders, and the search for alternative sources of financing by mid-market and large-cap borrowers.

The Channel Islands benefit from strong ties with Europe, particularly the UK, and are increasingly front and center in the Asian market and the Middle East. In addition, the flow of capital from the US across the Atlantic to Europe and beyond has led to a number of significant private credit transactions utilising the benefits of Channel Islands vehicles in recent years and we see this only increasing.

Throughout 2024 and into 2025, private credit has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, including inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, tariffs and geopolitical instability. Fundraising volumes have remained robust, with institutional investors increasingly allocating capital to private credit strategies as a means of achieving diversification and yield enhancement, whilst simultaneously hedging against inflation and providing such investors with regular cash flow.

Both Jersey and Guernsey underpin such expansion, with the Channel Islands providing a neutral playing field for investors to pool, managers to deploy, and sponsors to access capital. An example of this is through Guernsey's PIF regime and Jersey's Private Fund regime (both of which have been updated in 2025), which have facilitated the launch of numerous private credit funds, enabling managers to tailor fund terms to investor preferences against a streamlined regulatory process. Both regimes offer speed to market and pragmatic regulators, ultimately benefitting investors in the long run.

Local trends have largely followed global ones. Key developments in the past 12 months include the continued growth of private credit lending across real estate finance (particularly "non-conforming" assets as dictated by bank regulation, and higher risk commercial real estate for which banks are seeking to reduce exposure), NAV finance, asset-based finance, infrastructure and project finance, and leveraged and acquisition finance, despite pockets of subdued activity. Structured finance techniques continue to be incorporated into fundraising and debt deployment structures, often for regulatory capital and/or rating purposes, opening up the private credit market to insurers and pension funds.

Partnerships between banks and alternative lenders is a further trend that is only likely to continue; whilst this often has no direct impact in the Channel Islands, we have seen increased lending activity as a result. Overall, alternative lender sentiment has remained optimistic in the last year or two, albeit with increased scrutiny on credit quality, covenant protections, and downside exit strategies. With reduced levels of acquisition activity, the competition for the best deals remains fierce. Those private credit providers best placed to succeed are those with the scale and infrastructure to remain profitable in such a competitive marketplace. It will be interesting to see how this environment shapes consolidation, collaboration and innovation in the private credit market going forward.

Back leverage – another growth area fuelled by private credit – is a persistent theme in transactions that cross the shores of the Channel Islands. Although back leverage has been around for a while, it is becoming more prevalent. Particularly suited to real estate credit exposure, but nonetheless used across multiple asset classes, back leverage is now a firm fixture in credit markets. The ability of traditional financial institutions – banks – to gain exposure to certain asset classes whilst maintaining favourable regulatory capital treatment as a result of the bank's exposure sitting against a credit fund or special purpose vehicle (SPV) lending vehicle sponsored by the credit fund, instead of directly against the underlying asset, is proving mutually beneficial to banks, credit funds, and borrowers. This trend impacts Channel Islands transactions by further perpetuating the use of SPV lender vehicles (addressed in more detail below), but also leading to broader mandates with advice and reporting required by back leverage lenders, as well as the credit fund fronting the loan facility. Back leverage lender diligence tends to focus on collateral packages, risk mitigation, and front-loading enforcement scenarios.

Whilst inflation and interest rate volatility, geopolitical risks, and macroeconomic instability have influenced credit strategies in recent times, leading in some instances to a recalibration of regional exposures and enhanced risk profiling, market outlook from a Channel Islands perspective remains positively robust.

Comparative advantages of the Channel Islands

Compared to many onshore and certain offshore competitor jurisdictions, the Channel Islands offer tax neutrality, a robust service provider ecosystem, and access to experienced legal and fiduciary professionals who have in-depth knowledge of the private credit market. Both regulators in Jersey and Guernsey, namely the Jersey Finance Services Commission (JFSC) and the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC), engage proactively with industry stakeholders to refine fund regimes, which in turn supports investment deployment and helps facilitate access to capital for sponsors and borrowers. Ongoing government, regulator, and industry engagement via the Guernsey Finance and Jersey Finance initiatives further support evolution of the private credit landscape to ensure the Channel Islands remain at the forefront of the market when jurisdictional comparisons are made.

Jersey and Guernsey also have streamlined low-cost National Private Placement Regimes facilitating marketing by Jersey and Guernsey managers into Europe without requiring full (and often burdensome) compliance with the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive2 (AIFMD). Our recent experience suggests managers are increasingly taking advantage of this, and in some cases refining marketing strategies to specifically target investors in selected European markets, rather than applying a broad-brush marketing approach that has been a trend in recent years, generally forming a fund in a European jurisdiction with associated higher set-up and ongoing administrative costs. This is supported by market analysis published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)3 in a report that highlights that regulatory complexity and cost remain the key disincentives for fund managers considering full passporting across the EU and how these barriers have been a driver towards more limited jurisdiction marketing, particularly under National Private Placement Regimes, which offer a more efficient and cost-effective route for managers focused on a small number of EU/EEA jurisdictions.

In terms of debt deployment and asset holding structures, the Channel Islands offer a myriad of benefits. Tax neutrality is a core pillar in making the case for the Channel Islands but by no means stands in isolation. Jersey and Guernsey company law is flexible, with benefits including separate legal personality, no minimum capital requirements, share capital capable of denomination in any currency and issued in multiple classes and on a redeemable basis, and distributions possible on the basis of a solvency statement being made. In addition, both Islands offer a broad menu of vehicle solutions, spanning private and public companies, cell companies, limited liability companies (which US market participants will be particularly familiar with (in Jersey only, at present)), limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships, and trusts all forming part of the landscape. Of relevance to those looking for off-balance sheet, bankruptcy remote and limited recourse structuring outcomes, both Islands have long recognised trusts and are well known for providing orphaned SPVs where desired.

Use of private credit vehicles

Credit funds

Guernsey's PIF regime and Jersey's Private Fund framework have facilitated the launch of numerous private credit funds, structured using a range of flexible vehicles, including limited companies, limited partnerships, and protected cell companies. These structures offer varying degrees of investor protection, operational efficiency, and tax transparency, allowing fund sponsors to align vehicle selection with strategy and investor base.

In Jersey, the Private Fund regime remains a popular choice for institutional-grade private credit funds. It provides a streamlined regulatory pathway for funds targeting sophisticated investors, with reduced disclosure requirements and expedited approval timelines. Guernsey's PIF regime offers similar benefits, enabling managers to launch funds without the need for a full prospectus, provided certain eligibility criteria are met.

Recent trends include the rise of evergreen funds, which offer continuous capital deployment and redemption flexibility, and hybrid vehicles that blend private credit with other asset classes, such as real estate or private equity. These structures cater to investors seeking diversified exposure and long-term capital appreciation.

Key terms under negotiation in private credit fund documentation include management and performance fees, liquidity provisions, leverage limits, and conflict resolution mechanisms. Fee structures have evolved to incorporate hurdle rates, catch-up clauses, and tiered performance incentives, reflecting investor demand for alignment of interests.

Service providers play a critical role in fund operations. Administrators ensure accurate NAV calculations and investor reporting, custodians safeguard fund assets, and legal counsel advises on structuring, compliance, and documentation. The Channel Islands boast a deep pool of experienced professionals across these domains, contributing to the jurisdictions' attractiveness.

Holding and acquisition stacks

Private credit played a significant role in driving leveraged and acquisition finance through the early 2020s, and that remains the case today. Acquisition and buy out transactions utilise a core holding stack comprising: (a) a "bidco", which will usually be (i) funded on a leveraged basis, (ii) the borrower of senior debt to finance the acquisition, and (iii) wholly owned by another Jersey/Guernsey company, "midco"; (b) a midco, which will usually be (i) funded on a subordinated mezzanine basis, (ii) the borrower of mezzanine debt, and (iii) wholly owned by another Jersey/Guernsey company, "topco"; and (c) a topco, which will usually be (i) funded through equity subscribed for by the investor(s) and, particularly for buy outs, the management team, and (ii) more widely held than bidco and midco.

The above structure will be familiar to many in the UK, including tax advisors. Increased capital flow from the US is broadening understanding of the benefits of the Channel Islands for such structures, particularly for European and some Asian market transactions.

Debt deployment

For downstream deployment of private credit through direct and similar alternative lending strategies, private credit funds and direct lenders regularly use offshore structures for tax, regulatory, and operational efficiency. Those structures often comprise a Channel Islands vehicle, usually a private company and sometimes a limited partnership, sitting below the fund structure to aggregate debt exposure as funds are deployed. Depending on the fund or lender's preference, an SPV per loan facility structure may be implemented with a series of SPVs then sitting below the aggregator vehicle. Such an approach can support efficient reporting and administration during the life of the loan facility, whilst also providing structural efficiency should a sale arise and risk mitigation should a default occur, with any negative return then isolated in the SPV lender vehicle and not at aggregator or fund level.

The tax and company law benefits mentioned elsewhere in this chapter in part drive the use of the Channel Islands for debt deployment, further supported by regulatory landscapes permissive of lending activity (both to and from the Channel Islands), provided no deposit taking activity is intended.4 In certain instances, consideration of the respective anti-money laundering (AML) regimes in Jersey and Guernsey will be required and may give rise to an obligation for the relevant vehicle to appoint certain officers and implement certain policies, but this has become routine and relatively low-cost if compliance is required, such that it is not considered a material impediment to Jersey or Guernsey as a jurisdiction of choice.

In terms of knitting cashflows together, note instruments are often put in place with monies pushed down the structure by a credit fund, or a direct or other alternative lender, in exchange for notes issued by the recipient vehicle. Such notes are, where desirable, listed on a qualifying exchange for the purposes of availing the group of an exemption from withholding tax on interest payments. Where the debt is owed by a UK entity, this is usually referred to as the "Quoted Eurobond Exemption" and means the relevant UK entity does not have to withhold tax on such payments. Of note is that such an entity may in fact be a Jersey or Guernsey entity, albeit managed and controlled from, and therefore tax resident in, the UK; another example of the flexible nature of Jersey and Guernsey company law.

Channel Islands debt deployment structures are also supported by a deep bench of local corporate services providers with specific private credit expertise, providing a full spectrum of ancillary services to credit funds and alternative lenders.

Structured solutions

The broad nature of private credit and private credit strategies is perhaps well illustrated by its extension to activity in the structured finance market. A notable example of this is with SRT issuances, which have seen material transaction volumes in Europe in recent years as a result of capital adequacy constraints biting on financial institutions. The Channel Islands have developed a reputation in the SRT market as a jurisdiction of choice for a number of major financial institutions to establish their issuer vehicles, often utilising the Islands' cell company framework. Where SRT issuance is structured using credit-linked notes, the tax, listing and jurisdictional familiarity benefits again come to the fore.

For private credit investors and certain market participants, exposure to underlying credit portfolios pooled through SRT issuances is an attractive opportunity. Issuances can be tailored to a specific investor or group of investors' requirements, although we have observed the competitive landscape for certain SRT issuance where tailoring is not available and occasionally limited diligence is available – this, in part, is a reflection of the dry powder held by many private credit funds and other investors, the compelling nature of the asset class, and the search for returns.

The Channel Islands have proven popular as a conduit jurisdiction for SRT investment too, especially for European SRT issuance acquired by US investors. In addition to the benefits of the Channel Islands outlined elsewhere in this chapter, increasing familiarity with Jersey and Guernsey in the US and the "regulatory lite" landscape, speed of structure set-up and depth of knowledge amongst legal and corporate services professionals supports the Channel Islands attractiveness in this space.

Structured finance techniques are of course finding their way across an increasing number of sub-sectors of the credit market, and this trend applies as much in the Channel Islands as elsewhere. Amongst other things, using such techniques can open up sources of private credit previously untapped, such as from insurers and pension trustees that have their own regulatory capital concerns to navigate. By structuring exposure as a structured product, with the ability to overlay a rating, the private credit market can and has attracted an incredibly diverse range of capital. Jersey has notable pedigree in the structured finance market and there is widespread familiarity with the benefits of using a Jersey issuer, particularly where there is an institutional investor base.

Regulatory and market developments

As recently as July 2025, the JFSC acted on feedback from industry and enhanced the Jersey Private Fund regime by removing the prior 50 offer/investor limit, expanded applicable professional investor categories and streamlined the approval process to make a 24-hour turnaround possible.

Guernsey's PIF regime (introduced in 2016) has benefitted from a recent update to the rules and guidance governing them, introducing new categories of eligible investors and removing certain regulatory requirements. There is no limit on the number of investors in a Guernsey PIF and no limit on the number of offerees (albeit marketing must be targeted according to the type of PIF and it cannot be marketed to the general public). There is no requirement for a Guernsey manager and PIFs can avail themselves of one-business-day fast-track registration with the GFSC.

Both Jersey Private Funds and Guernsey PIFs can be listed (in practice, this is likely to be availed of where a technical listing is desired for favourable tax treatment). The International Stock Exchange (TISE) is often a preferred exchange for such listing and is also headquartered in Guernsey.

In August 2024, the JFSC published guidance notes on the tokenisation of real-world assets, which gives Jersey a regulator-approved tokenisation regime. This provides significant benefits to technology-focused originators and arrangers, as well as advocates of decentralised finance, by establishing a regulatory framework for best-in-class practice and regulatory certainty compared to other jurisdictions, which may not prohibit tokenisation but may not yet have found time on their legislative agendas or resource from their regulators to impose such a regime. This is already meeting head on with private credit, which is a burgeoning asset class in the tokenisation market.

In another acknowledgment of Jersey's adaptability to market feedback, in October 2024, the JFSC issued updated guidance regarding the interpretation of Article 36 of the Proceeds of Crime (Jersey) Law 1999. A recent development prior to that update had placed in doubt the obligations of debt securities issuers to comply with certain requirements of the Jersey AML/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime, including the appointment of a money laundering reporting officer and adoption of certain policies and procedures. The October 2024 guidance addressed such uncertainty, clarifying that debt securities issuers generally will not fall within the Jersey AML/CFT regime provided certain specified criteria are met, providing welcome clarity.

Both Channel Islands have also recently been through MONEYVAL5 assessments and received favourable reports, evidencing commitment in the Islands to meet (if not exceed) global standards whilst balancing that commitment against putting industry first.

Further evidence of a commitment to global standards is found in the recent implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's global minimum tax rate of 15%, known as "Pillar 2", across both Islands. If nothing else, this illustrates the Channel Islands' desire to remain at the forefront of global tax, and its regulatory and legal standards, whilst adopting Pillar 2 in a manner cognisant of retaining global competitiveness.

Jersey is also currently consulting industry on its control of borrowing regime, originally implemented in reaction to the UK's desire to monitor capital raising following the Second World War. Whilst the regime has adapted over the decades since, it is likely it will be replaced in the medium term with an outcome whereby the current administrative and regulatory overlay imposed by the regime is superseded with a pragmatic approach that preserves regulator oversight whilst streamlining corporate and capital raising activity. The equivalent Guernsey regime was abolished in 2013.

The "retailisation" of private credit has been a hot topic recently, and whilst the marketing and holding of private credit investments to retail is not formally on the regulatory or legislative agenda in either Island, both the JFSC and GFSC are open to such products. Engagement with the relevant regulator at an early stage is preferred, with both the JFSC and GFSC generally taking a pragmatic approach. We expect to see growth in this area, particularly for established managers with enviable track records.

Secured lending

For secured lending transactions, both Guernsey and Jersey have established security interest regimes that focus on core asset classes typically relevant to international finance transactions. These include investment securities (such as shares and units), bank accounts and contract rights (often relevant in the context of intragroup debt) having their lex situs in Guernsey or Jersey, as applicable. Creating, perfecting and preserving such security interests is relatively straightforward and is a well-trodden path for legal advisers in both jurisdictions. Secured creditors holding properly perfected security interests can enforce those security interests outside of Jersey and Guernsey insolvency proceedings, and both jurisdictions offer a creditor instigated winding up procedure, further enhancing their appeal as a structuring jurisdiction of choice.

Private credit transactions

Private credit transactions in Guernsey and Jersey encompass a wide range of deal types, including fund establishment, senior direct lending, junior and mezzanine financing, distressed and special situations, specialty finance, and structured products. Whilst direct lending remains the cornerstone of the asset class, with lenders providing bespoke financing solutions to mid-market borrowers across a variety of sectors, innovation particularly with the use of structured finance techniques has continued to drive transaction volumes in recent years.

Trends in transactions include execution speed, with private credit lenders often flexible and more readily able to deliver urgent and bespoke financing solutions. Increased use of back leverage is also driving transaction volumes with additional capital available from traditional lenders to support private credit, which in some cases is leading to additional diligence and pre-emptive enforcement strategising. Although historically we have often been one step removed from term sheet and covenant package negotiations, there is a trend towards earlier engagement with Channel Islands counsel to ensure legal, regulatory, and tax structuring is thorough and properly adapted to the transaction at hand.

As local counsel, we often play a key role in cross-border deals, advising on enforceability, regulatory compliance, and jurisdiction-specific risks. With an increasingly diverse array of private credit market participants, especially in the direct and alternative lending space, additional focus has been placed on lender education and diligence to assess credit risk.

Outlook

Beyond the regulatory and market developments noted above, we do not anticipate any material changes in policy or legislation of direct consequence to the private credit industry in the next 12 months. What is clear, however, is the overriding awareness in the Channel Islands that they must not only remain relevant in the offshore market but need to innovate and stand out, such that the Channel Islands can offer market participants attractive structuring, transactional and administrative solutions, from fund establishment through deployment and return on investment.

We therefore expect industry, with the support of regulators, to continue to embrace private credit opportunities through progressive and proportionate market oversight. The August 2024 Jersey tokenisation guidance, the 2025 amendments to the Jersey Private Fund and Guernsey PIF regimes, and ongoing dialogue between industry, the JFSC and the GFSC about retail investor interest in private credit substantiate this. Proposed changes to the Jersey control of borrowing regime is further evidence of a desire to modernise legal and regulatory frameworks where appropriate to do so.

In addition, as private credit markets continue to evolve and mature, particularly in Europe, the Channel Islands remain compelling on a comparative cost and speed to market basis, which we expect managers, direct lenders, advisors and sponsors to become increasingly aware of, not least in the US.

On the product front, we expect private credit lending to continue to grow across real estate finance and fund finance, to lead to further innovation in unlocking capital through specialty finance, and to fuel a new cycle of leveraged and acquisition finance if current signs of stability and confidence returning to the markets continue in the second half of 2025. With regulatory capital requirements biting on traditional lenders with back leverage now an established lending strategy, we expect to see further growth in that market too, and further structured product solutions are anticipated including SRT programme establishment and issuance.

Guernsey and Jersey remain well-positioned to support the evolving needs of private credit market participants. The combination of regulatory stability, structuring flexibility, and professional expertise ensures continued relevance across the global private credit landscape.

Footnotes

1 Preqin (2025), Preqin Global Private Debt Report 2025.

2 2011/61/EU.

3 ESMA, Market Report on EU Alternative Investment Funds 2023, ESMA50-524821-3095, January 2024. Available at: https://www.esma.europa.eu/document/market-report-eu-alternative-investment-funds-2023

4 The Government of Jersey has recently consulted industry on a consumer credit framework, which is anticipated to be adopted and come into force in the near future. Guernsey already has such a framework in place under the Lending, Credit and Finance (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2022, but neither this nor the proposed framework in Jersey are likely to be of relevance to the institutional and corporate private credit market.

5 MONEYVAL is the permanent monitoring body of the Council of Europe, which assesses compliance with principal international standards to counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Originally published by Global Legal Insights, 4 November 2025

