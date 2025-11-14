Data Centres At The Intersection Of Sovereignty And Innovation

We are a London-based law firm, built and shaped around the needs of our clients. Our blend of expertise, agility and culture means we have the flexibility to meet our clients’ most challenging demands and to champion innovation. We operate in three broad areas: assisting clients with their major transactions, from complex M&A and real estate transactions to the creation of sophisticated financial products; aiding our clients with their most consequential litigation and investigations; and advising on all aspects of our clients’ private capital needs, working with asset managers, family offices and individual entrepreneurs. The scope of our services is distinct, and we are a foremost firm in each of these areas.

Data centres and related infrastructure continue to attract significant investment, with multi-billion capital commitments reflecting a significant pro-build shift in UK infrastructure policy. The UK's digital future, economic resilience, and national security increasingly hinge on its expanding data infrastructure.

In this article, we consider the evolving landscape of data sovereignty and its impact on the UK's data centre ambitions, particularly in light of recent government policy updates and significant investment. We discuss how the UK is building its data centre capabilities for a future where digital infrastructure is paramount for national strength and economic growth.

Critical infrastructure

Recently designated as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) - defined as “critical elements of infrastructure whose loss or compromise could severely impact the delivery of essential services or have significant impact on national security, national defence, or the functioning of the state” - the rules and regulations around building, operating and governing data centres are becoming increasingly complex. This includes intensified use of National Security and Investment Act (NSI Act) screening for critical digital infrastructure deals. Companies and investors active in this space must understand this evolving landscape to maintain a competitive advantage and meet their regulatory requirements.

The UK is experiencing unprecedented data centre growth, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and substantial global investment. Recent commitments include Google's £5bn programme, Microsoft's £22bn AI build (including the UK's largest supercomputer), Blackstone's £10bn Blyth hyperscale campus within a £100bn UK pledge, CoreWeave's £1.5bn, and BlackRock's £500m for enterprise data centres. The government is reinforcing this through AI Growth Zone designations (e.g. North East), anchoring projects regionally and tying deployments to clean-power and grid upgrades. This shift is accelerating planning and increasing land/power competition around hyperscale sites, driving demand for long-term offtake and interconnection agreements.

Digital sovereignty

The UK has set their sights on building 6GW of AI-ready compute capacity on UK soil by 2030, a goal supported by the US-UK pact and a strong emphasis on domestic compute. Even though this more than triples its current 1.8GW compute capacity, it only equates to approximately 3% of the world's computing power. Essentially, it would mean the UK would have the compute power to use generative AI but not totrain models. This is not enough to put the UK on the path towards leading in AI, as we would be building infrastructure around foreign-trained models. However, controlling the hardware that powers AI will give the UK a required edge in staying at the forefront of adoption by addressing a few pressing issues.

Latency, bandwidth, and operational performance: real-time AI applications demand proximity to high-speed, local compute resources. Transoceanic data transfers can degrade reliability and efficiency. Data protection and compliance: processing critical or sensitive datasets (e.g., healthcare, finance, national security) necessitates sovereign environments to mitigate exposure to foreign legal claims or subpoenas and ensure compliance with UK data protection standards. Industrial Policy: investing in domestic AI infrastructure strengthens UK influence in shaping international standards and the direction of innovation.

Shifting geopolitics

Uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape brings regulatory complexity to the forefront, particularly regarding data residency and jurisdictional control.

Data localisation:a growing number of jurisdictions mandate local storage of sensitive data, and while the UK's 'adequacy-plus' framework has helped maintain EU-UK data flows, the move toward localisation is increasing demand for UK-based data centres, especially in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare and defence. Cloud services and jurisdictions: global cloud and hyperscale providers can offer flexibility and scale but their international structures can introduce complexities and risks regarding data protection and compliance. Data hosted in the UK may still be subject to foreign legal claims, prompting a shift toward 'sovereign cloud' solutions governed exclusively by English law, while deepening US alignment on standards, export controls, and supply-chain security. Geopolitical uncertainty:rapidly shifting global policies mean new data residency and transfer rules could emerge quickly and unexpectedly. Businesses must proactively assess and plan for a range of scenarios that might have previously been thought improbable.

Building for the future

As digital infrastructure becomes more important for the UK's strength and economy, the country's data centre scene is at a turning point. Dealing with emerging technology, digital independence, and unpredictable global events takes smart planning and the ability to adapt. For corporates, this points to: (i) accelerated data centre development under tighter security and resilience requirements; (ii) procurement opportunities linked to UK-hosted cloud/AI services; and (iii) a more active regulatory perimeter (planning, competition/digital markets, data protection, economic security) that will shape M&A, JV structuring and long-term infrastructure contracts in the UK digital stack.

