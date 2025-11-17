Group Managing Partner Jason Romer has contributed to the offshore chapter of MD Communications' latest report; 'Navigating global growth - a playbook for indepedent law firms'.

Within the article Jason said; 'We are proud of the work we do in our communities, whether that is legal work or support through our local sponsorships. However, we compete in the global market at the highest level. We are known for providing world-class offshore legal counsel to clients around the world and consider the UK, the Middle East and the Americas to be core geographic markets.

'Irrespective of where our clients are located, they tell us time and again that it is the way we manage our client relationships that sets us apart from our competitors. Technical excellence is a given for clients; it is our ability and willingness to 'go the extra mile' that really adds value. This, combined with a high level of care and humanity, is what clients need, want and should expect from us.

'There is no substitute for 'being present' in a key jurisdiction on a regular basis. It is important to develop relationships with other independent domestic firms in these jurisdictions to leverage each other's networks and expertise.

'From my perspective, it is about knowing who you are and what you offer to clients – and then shouting about it confidently and clearly. We all operate in local markets but are all tied into the global marketplace – we cannot be just local or just global. It is about knowing your place in the market and being clear about that – to clients and to your people.'

You can read the full article and publication here - Jason's chapter is on pages 29 - 30.

