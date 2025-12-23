Key Takeaways From The EBA And ECB Joint 2025 Report On Payment Fraud

On 15 December 2025, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central bank (ECB) published their joint 2025 report examining payment fraud trends across...

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

A&O Shearman are most popular: within Environment, Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

On 15 December 2025, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central bank (ECB) published their joint 2025 report examining payment fraud trends across the EU/EEA from H1 2022 to H2 2024.

The report reveals that total fraud reached €4.2 billion in 2024 — a 17% increase over the previous year in terms of total value— primarily driven by fraudulent credit transfers (€2.5 billion, up 24%) and card payments (€1.3 billion, up 4%). However, fraudulent card payments remain significantly higher in terms of transaction volumes (compared to fraudulent payments through other methods), suggesting that fraudsters may exploit exemptions to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

Fraud data further shows that remote transactions are the preferred method for fraud initiation and that manipulation of payers to authorise fraudulent credit transfers is on the rise (more particularly for credit transfers).

In addition, the report explains that while SCA has had a positive impact—SCA secured transactions exhibit lower fraud rates, particularly for cards—its limited application in certain scenarios (e.g., only ~40% of card payments but mainly due to the possibility to rely upon exemptions from SCA) and higher fraud risks in non SCA or cross border transactions underscore lingering vulnerabilities.

Finally, the report shows that liability for fraud varies by payment type and country: payment service users bore 85% of credit transfer fraud losses and a significant share of losses from cards, direct debits, and cash withdrawals, with cross border fraud (especially outside the EEA) more prevalent and often less protected.

We can anticipate that these findings will play a critical role in the final stages of EU negotiations on the PSD3/PSR package, where fraud prevention is a key priority.

Coinciding with the report's release, the three European Supervisory Authorities published two factsheets aiming at raising consumer's awareness of the most common fraud and scam schemes and providing advice on how to protect themselves. One factsheet specifically addresses AI-powered fraud and scams, making it particularly relevant for payment fraud prevention strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.