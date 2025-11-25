Market Moves: The Latest Shifts In The Funds Market (Video)

Peggy Gielen’s articles from Jersey Finance Limited are most popular:

Our Senior Legal and Technical Manager, Peggy Gielen, looks back at the last quarter and provides an update on the key trends reshaping the private investment landscape with a particular focus on deal-by-deal investment structures, special purpose vehicles, carry vehicles and Jersey Private Funds (JPFs).

Key highlights include:

Investors shifting from traditional fund models to deal-by-deal structures for more control, transparency and targeted investments

Carry vehicles and JPFs increasingly being favoured for managing carried interest and raising capital efficiently, reinforcing Jersey's role in bespoke private equity strategies

Jersey–Switzerland synergy, a strategic partnership is forming between Jersey and Switzerland, especially in real-world asset tokenisation, incorporating technologies like smart contracts and AI

Watch the full video below.

Learn more about Jersey's fund sector, services and product offering.