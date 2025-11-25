Market Moves: The Latest Shifts In The Funds Market (Video)

Peggy Gielen’s articles from Jersey Finance Limited are most popular:
- in United Kingdom
Jersey Finance Limited are most popular:
- within Wealth Management topic(s)
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Our Senior Legal and Technical Manager, Peggy Gielen, looks back at the last quarter and provides an update on the key trends reshaping the private investment landscape with a particular focus on deal-by-deal investment structures, special purpose vehicles, carry vehicles and Jersey Private Funds (JPFs).
Key highlights include:
- Investors shifting from traditional fund models to deal-by-deal structures for more control, transparency and targeted investments
- Carry vehicles and JPFs increasingly being favoured for managing carried interest and raising capital efficiently, reinforcing Jersey's role in bespoke private equity strategies
- Jersey–Switzerland synergy, a strategic partnership is forming between Jersey and Switzerland, especially in real-world asset tokenisation, incorporating technologies like smart contracts and AI
Watch the full video below.
Learn more about Jersey's fund sector, services and product offering.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.