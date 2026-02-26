Monterey Insight Report Reveals Strong Growth In Guernsey's Funds Industry

Guernsey has once again affirmed its position as a leading funds domicile, with the latest Monterey Insight Guernsey Fund Report revealing that "Guernsey's fund industry delivered strong double-digit growth in the year to June 2025, with total assets serviced reaching US$592 billion," according to Karine Pacary, Managing Director of Monterey Insight.

At a time when the Guernsey Financial Services Commission confirms that Guernsey collectively oversees more than £1 trillion in investment, this data showcases another year of expansion across the island's investment management sector

New business formation remained a cornerstone of the island's success. During the reporting period, 159 new funds and sub‑funds were launched in Guernsey, collectively contributing US $29.6 billion in assets.

Notably, 89% of these new launches were in the Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) space, illustrating the ongoing shift of institutional capital towards private markets. In Guernsey‑domiciled funds alone, PE/VC holdings totalled US $349.4 billion, demonstrating Guernsey's ability to deliver a range of fund structures and sophisticated private market vehicles.

The island's specialism across alternative asset classes was also reflected in the US $60.0 billion allocated to Alternative Investment funds serviced in Guernsey, alongside US $54.5 billion specifically within Guernsey‑domiciled structures. Both PE/VC and Alternative Investment funds registered the strongest annual growth rates at 13%.

Sustainability‑oriented products also remain an area of focus. Guernsey's regulated Green Fund regime totalled US $6.7 billion, whilst the broader sustainable finance segment remained robust, with US $7.6 billion invested in ESG‑focused funds outside the Green Fund framework.

The report highlights several standout firms leading Guernsey's funds sector across key service categories. Apax Partners remains the largest promoter and initiator of serviced funds; Northern Trust has regained its position as Guernsey's top fund administrator, also leading in the transfer agent and custodian rankings; PwC is the top auditor across serviced funds and sub-funds; and Carey Olsen retains its status as the foremost legal adviser.

On these rankings, Karine added: "Leadership across service providers reflects the continued depth and resilience of Guernsey's funds industry. These results reinforce Guernsey's position as a leading jurisdiction for private market investment strategies."

Overall, the insights indicate continued asset growth, strong levels of fund formation, and sustained activity across private markets, alternative investments and sustainable finance structures within Guernsey's funds industry.

Barnaby Molloy, Chief Executive of Guernsey Finance, said: "The latest data reflects continued demand for Guernsey as a funds domicile, particularly for private equity and alternative strategies. The scale of assets, ongoing fund launches and breadth of structures highlighted in the report point to sustained activity across the sector and the importance of Guernsey's role within global private markets."

