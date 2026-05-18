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18 May 2026

FCA Issues Open Finance Roadmap With Vision For Smart Data Future

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The FCA has issued its open finance roadmap, saying that open finance has the potential to be the next major step in the UK's smart data revolution. Banking and financial services occupy...
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Wendy Saunders and Helen Hart
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The FCA has issued its open finance roadmap, saying that open finance has the potential to be the next major step in the UK's smart data revolution. Banking and financial services occupy a central place in the Government's Smart Data Strategy, and open finance will be a critical enabler for developing smart data schemes across sectors. 

Enabling open finance to develop is also one of the FCA's priorities. In its strategy for 2025 to 2030, we committed to setting out a delivery plan to help unlock open finance. It says that open finance can offer significant benefits, such as:

  • Giving consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) greater control over their own financial data, and unlocking faster and more personalised financial services.
  • Stronger competition and greater incentives for firms to innovate and invest.
  • Supporting wider economic growth across the economy.

The roadmap's key milestones are set out below:

2026: collaboration to prioritise what open finance should deliver

  • Prioritise high-impact use cases where open finance can deliver benefits most quickly, starting with lending to SMEs, and improving consumers' access to mortgages.
  • Build robust evidence through sprints and structured experiments, testing what works in practice and where barriers remain.
  • Draw on stakeholder expertise and insights to identify the impact of future use cases on consumer outcomes, competition, growth and innovation.
  • Work closely with industry, consumer groups and the Government to assess delivery models, incentives and the role of industry-led solutions.
  • Invite views on how our regulations can unlock benefits for consumers, businesses and firms, and promote the safe and responsible adoption of open finance, starting with a discussion paper on the first scheme.

2027: framework design and coordination

  • Use the evidence from earlier phases to shape options for the long-term regulatory framework for open finance, and seek views on these.
  • Identify where common frameworks, shared infrastructure or governance arrangements are needed to unlock benefits at scale. 

2028 to 2030: scale and deliver

  • Collaborate with industry on the launch of sustainable open finance schemes with clear governance, high standards of consumer protection and interoperability.
  • Review its priorities as markets evolve, new technologies emerge, and the FCA identifies more high-impact use cases.

For background, see FCA publishes research note and next steps on open banking and open finance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Wendy Saunders
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Helen Hart
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