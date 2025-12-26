ARTICLE
26 December 2025

Improving The Complaints Reporting Process - Consumer Credit Considerations

On 3rd December 2025 the FCA published its Policy Statement Improving the Complaints Reporting process (PS25/19).
Clare Hughes,Michelle Brewins, and Amit Rao
On 3rd December 2025 the FCA published its Policy Statement Improving the Complaints Reporting process (PS25/19). Firms have 12 months from the date of the Policy Statement to implement the changes, which represent a significant uplift in the reporting obligations on Consumer Credit Firms. In the article below we share insights into what is changing and some key considerations for Consumer Credit Firms preparing for the new reporting requirements effective from 1st January 2027 and submitting the new return in July 2027.

In the article below we share insights into what is changing and some key considerations for Consumer Credit Firms preparing for the new reporting requirements effective from 1st January 2027 and submitting the new return in July 2027.

