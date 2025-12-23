ARTICLE
23 December 2025

FCA Initiatives For Retail, Wealth And Private Banking—Retail vs. Professional Categorisation, And Conflicts

The FCA has launched a bundle of far reaching initiatives including a consultation on professional and retail categorization rules and the conflicts regime...
Tamara Cizeika
The FCA has launched a bundle of far reaching initiatives including a consultation on professional and retail categorization rules and the conflicts regime, and a discussion paper seeking views on what else can be done to transform UK consumers from savers to investors.

This is alongside a long awaited policy statement with final rules on "consumer composite investments" (replacing PRIIPS) (the rules on targeted support are being published separately).

This bulletin provides an overview of the consultation paper.

Tamara Cizeika
