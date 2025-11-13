The Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has launched the Innovation Sandbox + Concerige, a new initiative designed to support innovation in finance. This launch forms part of the Commission's broader Digital Finance Initiative, announced in September 2025, which seeks to position the Bailiwick of Guernsey as a trusted, agile, and forward-thinking jurisdiction for digital financial innovation.

The Innovation Sandbox + Concierge offers an environment for firms to launch innovative products and services within a structured framework paired with a regulatory concierge service. The service is designed to allow for exploration of blockchain, tokenisation, AI-driven finance, or other innovative solutions, while engaging with the regulatory landscape in a constructive and informed way.

William Mason, Director General, said: "For many years, Guernsey has provided appropriately tailored regulation, supporting innovation whilst mindful of consumer and investor protection. Perhaps too few people have known about our ability to tailor rather than just providing high quality ready to wear garments.

"We are delighted to use the Innovation Sandbox + Concierge to reinforce our openness to early and welcoming conversations with novel business types - helping innovative firms navigate the regulatory landscape."

Guernsey Finance is supporting the concierge element by helping firms make meaningful connections across Guernsey's financial services sector.

Rupert Pleasant, Chief Executive, said: "Guernsey has long been recognised for its agility and collaborative spirit in financial services. The Innovation Sandbox + Concierge exemplifies our commitment to fostering meaningful engagement between innovators and the wider financial ecosystem.

"By supporting the concierge element, Guernsey Finance is helping to ensure that pioneering firms can connect with the right people, build strong foundations, and thrive within our trusted and forward-thinking jurisdiction."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

