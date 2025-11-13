ARTICLE
13 November 2025

ESG – Ratings Providers To Be Regulated By The FCA

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) (ESG Ratings) Order 2025 (Order) has been laid before parliament.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Sarah Ries-Coward,Silke Goldberg,Julie Farley
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sarah Ries-Coward’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Environment and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) (ESG Ratings) Order 2025 (Order) has been laid before parliament.

The Order will amend the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) Order 2001 to make the provision of ESG ratings a regulated activity under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, therefore requiring providers of ESG ratings to be authorised and supervised by the FCA. Currently, providing ESG data or ratings (or both) are unregulated activities in the UK and carrying on these activities does not trigger any requirement for authorisation.

ESG ratings are increasingly relied on by investors to assess the ESG profile of companies, funds or financial instruments. The rapid growth of this market, coupled with the lack of formal oversight, has led to concerns being raised about ESG ratings providers' transparency, conflicts of interest arrangements, internal controls and governance. In March 2023, HM Treasury therefore published a consultation on the regulation of ESG ratings providers and with its November 2024 consultation response, HMT published a draft statutory instrument (an earlier draft of the Order) to bring the provision of ESG ratings into the FCA's regulatory perimeter.

Once the Order is made, it is anticipated that the new regulated activity of providing ESG ratings will come within the regulatory perimeter on 29 June 2028. Prior to that date, the FCA will need to consult upon, and make, new rules and guidance in relation to ESG ratings providers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah Ries-Coward
Sarah Ries-Coward
Photo of Silke Goldberg
Silke Goldberg
Photo of Alex Kay
Alex Kay
Photo of Julie Farley
Julie Farley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More