Designing Bankable Investment & Concession Structures In The DRC

As investment across the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues togrow, the core question for sponsors, lenders and development finance institutions has evolved. It is no longer simply whether a project presents an attractive opportunity, but whether the project is bankable—that is, whether it is structured in a manner that gives long‑term financiers the legal, regulatory and commercial certainty required to commit capital for the duration of the transaction.

Bankability Practice

Bankability requires far more than identifying a promising asset or securing political support. For international lenders, confidence arises from the alignment of the project's legal foundation, concession or operating rights, revenue model, and the strength of its security and enforcement protections. A project may seem compelling on paper, yet still struggle to reach financial close if its legal architecture does not adequately address the risks lenders must assess.

1. The Regulatory and Investment Framework: More Than Incentives

The first pillar of bankability in the DRC is a predictable and durable regulatory environment. Depending on the project's nature, this may involve the general investment regime, sector licences, project‑specific approvals,negotiated commitments with public authorities, and fiscal or customs measures designed to support strategic expansion.

While incentives can improve project economics, lenders typically prioritise long‑term stability and clarity: Which rules will govern development and operations? How are revenues generated, protected and regulated? Will the regulatory environment remain coherent over the life of the loan? For projects in the DRC—where public law, sector regulation and negotiated concessions often intersect—the coordination of these elements at the outset materially enhances project financeability.

2. Concession Agreements: The Core Bankability Instrument

For concessions, PPPs and similar delegated models, the concession agreement is central. To be bankable, it must do more than confer operational rights: it must allocate risk clearly, enforceably and in a manner acceptable to both sponsors and lenders.

Financiers will look for clarity on topics such as: scope and exclusivity of rights; performance obligations; tariff or revenue mechanisms; change‑in‑law protections; force majeure and termination compensation; dispute resolution frameworks; and lender protections in downside scenarios, including step‑in rights, cure periods and direct agreements with the public authority to preserve continuity.

These are not mere drafting details. They are essential to the lender's assessment of whether the project can withstand operational challenges, regulatory shifts or sponsor difficulties without immediate value erosion. In the DRC, concession drafting must therefore balance compliance with local administrative requirements and the protections lenders expect in limited recourse and project finance structures. When this balance is missing, financing discussions can stall—even if the underlying project remains attractive.

3. Security Packages: Enforceability Over Optics

The second major pillar of bankability is the strength and enforceability of the security package. Lenders require more than a corporate guarantee; they expect security interests over the assets, rights and cash flows that underpin the transaction.

Depending on the deal structure, this may include security over project assets; receivables and contractual rights; project accounts and cash‑flow mechanisms; and equity interests in the project vehicle. However, the value of a security package is determined not by its complexity on paper but by whether the relevant rights are validly created, properly perfected, opposable to third parties and realistically enforceable under Congolese and OHADA law. This makes local legal analysis indispensable, and it must be done early—not after financing documents are already drafted.

4. Control Over Cash Flows

Cash‑flow structuring is equally fundamental. Lenders look for account arrangements, waterfall mechanisms, escrow or cash‑collateral features, and transparent supervision of revenue flows. In many transactions, cash‑flow control is as important as asset security itself, giving lenders visibility around debt service and discipline in financial operations.

When Projects Become Financeable

In the DRC context, projects tend to attract international financing when three conditions align: (1) a stable, coherent legal and regulatory framework; (2) a concession or project agreement that allocates risk clearly and supports lender protections in stress or termination scenarios; and (3) a security and cash‑flow package that is enforceable under local law, not just theoretically adequate. Where these elements are integrated early in project development, the likelihood of securing lender participation increases. When structuring is treated as secondary, delays, risk reallocations and financing failures often follow.

A Critical Role Advisers

As the DRC positions itself as a leading destination for natural resources, energy and infrastructure investment, the capacity to design bankable projects becomes crucial. Legal advisers play a strategic role—not simply documenting transactions, but engineering structures that convert promising opportunities into financeable platforms.

At Amani Law Firm, wesupport sponsors, lenders and investors in structuring complex transactions in the DRC. Our experience spans mining, energy, infrastructure and other regulated sectors, covering the design of investment frameworks, concession agreements, financing support structures, security packages and regulatory compliance strategies aligned with both domestic requirements and international financing standards.

For investors, developers and financial institutions considering projects in the DRC, early engagement with experienced counsel can substantially improve execution certainty and overall bankability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.