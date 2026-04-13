Podcast: When David Met Goliath—Episode 3: Why Innovation At Scale Is A Leadership Mindset, Not A Size Problem

“When David met Goliath” provides a podcast platform for candid conversations between seemingly polar opposites: leaders of established industry giants and the founders of the disruptive start-ups challenging their status quo.

Our third episode moves into the world of finance, with John Hinshaw, former COO of HSBC Bank, joining host Narry Singh to explore what innovation really looks like inside a global giant.

Drawing on a career spanning HSBC, Verizon, Boeing, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, John reflects on the tension between scale and agility, arguing that innovation is not constrained by size but by mindset. He shares lessons from scaling Verizon’s customer base from one million to one hundred million and explains how large companies can move fast when leadership, culture, and incentives are aligned.

The conversation examines why risk looks fundamentally different for incumbents and start‑ups, from banking to aerospace. John contrasts Boeing’s perfection‑led approach with SpaceX’s rapid-iteration model, using it to illustrate how learning from failure – when managed responsibly – can accelerate innovation without compromising safety.

Narry and John also explore how “Goliaths” can partner with “Davids” to unlock new value, from AI‑enabled financial services to start‑ups tackling problems incumbents struggle to address without cannibalising existing businesses. John argues that personal sponsorship from senior leaders is often the decisive factor in making these partnerships work.

Looking ahead, the discussion inevitably turns to AI, with John and Narry assessing how agentic AI could reshape entire business functions over the next three to five years.

Our fourth episode flips the finance perspective, featuring Anders Jones, founder of Facet Wealth Management, to explore how a fintech “David” is challenging financial services from the outside.