Guernsey Funds Forum 2026 To Mark ‘The Next Trillion’ Milestone For Guernsey’s Funds Industry

Guernsey's funds industry has reached a significant milestone, overseeing £1 trillion in assets under administration. The Guernsey Funds Forum 2026 will examine how the island is positioned to support the next phase of global funds growth amid regulatory convergence, geopolitical pressure, and shifting sources of private capital.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

As Guernsey’s funds industry reaches a defining moment, the theme for the Guernsey Funds Forum 2026 will reflect on the £1 trillion in assets overseen by the island’s funds industry.

The event will explore how Guernsey is positioned to support the next phase of global funds growth. In a rapidly evolving environment shaped by regulatory convergence, geopolitical pressure and shifting sources of private capital, the discussions will highlight Guernsey’s continued role as a leading international centre for fund domiciliation and investment management.

The Forum will open with a keynote address from John Godfrey, Managing Director for Public Affairs, Policy and Research at TheCityUK. Drawing on his experience leading policy development and promoting investment‑led growth for the UK, John will offer a perspective on the role of international financial centres in supporting long‑term economic growth, at a time when Guernsey is focused on reaching ‘The Next Trillion’ under administration.

Guernsey Finance is also delighted to welcome Dr Jo Salter MBE as a keynote speaker at the event. A former Director of Global Transformative Leadership at PwC and the UK’s first female fast jet pilot, Dr Salter will share insights from a career defined by leadership under pressure, resilience and navigating complex change. Her address will provide reflections relevant to organisations operating in demanding and uncertain global environments.

Ahead of her keynote address, Jo said: "Leadership is built in moments that stretch you, not when conditions are comfortable. The experiences that shape judgement and courage show up in everyday decisions. Guernsey’s funds sector reflects this well: responding with agility, committed to high standards and guided by strong expertise."

The programme will feature two panel discussions exploring how Guernsey works in practice as a funds jurisdiction. The first, titled ‘Flexible fund structuring’, will explore the relevance of Guernsey’s wide range of fund structures, demonstrating how the island’s agility and depth of expertise support innovation across private capital strategies, including those adopted by emerging and first‑time fund managers.

The second panel, ‘Guernsey: the gateway to private capital’, will consider Guernsey’s position within today’s global private capital landscape, including the impact of global regulation, evolving investor requirements and international capital flows. Guernsey practitioners are well placed to lead these discussions, drawing on the island’s internationally recognised expertise in fund domiciliation and investment management.

A new feature for the 2026 Forum is the introduction of dedicated seminar sessions, giving attendees the opportunity for more in‑depth, practical discussion alongside the main programme.

The first seminar, “From geopolitics to portfolios: investing in an era of strategic competition”, will be delivered by Matt Brehaut, Partner at Carey Olsen, and David Murrin, Co‑Managing Partner of Spitfire Strategic Capital. The session will examine the rise of defence‑focused investment strategies, discussing how geopolitical dynamics are influencing portfolio construction, and how Guernsey’s supporting ecosystem can assist with the launch, structuring, administration and management of defence funds.

The second seminar, “Your first fund: why Guernsey works”, will be led by Tim Clipstone, Partner at Ogier, and Rebecca Booth, Client Director at Arolla Partners. Aimed at emerging managers, the session will take attendees through the key stages of launching a first fund in Guernsey and introduce a new scheme designed to support new and emerging managers choosing the island as a fund domicile.

Chief Executive of Guernsey Finance, Barnaby Molloy, said: “Guernsey’s funds sector is underpinned by a depth and breadth of practitioner knowledge that has been built over decades and tested through multiple market cycles.

“The Funds Forum brings that expertise into the room, enabling timely and informed discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing global capital. Through practical insight, the event will demonstrate the robustness of Guernsey’s funds ecosystem and its ongoing ability to support fund managers and investors in an increasingly complex environment.”

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

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