What Oliver Wyman Found When It Took A Hard Look At Guernsey

A leading global consulting firm recently undertook a deep dive into Guernsey's financial services industry and its place in the world. What it reveals about Guernsey's competitive position should be of real interest to anyone involved in investment funds, insurance, private wealth, banking or pensions globally.

The headline... Guernsey's strengths are not just holding up, they are becoming more relevant than ever.

Oliver Wyman identified several core strengths which distinguished it from other international finance centres. At the foundation sits political, legal and tax stability – a combination that is increasingly rare in this world of conflict, geopolitical issues, mounting fiscal pressure and political division. Guernsey's common law certainty, consistent policy-base and neutral tax framework provide what the report describes as a dependable base for cross-border activity. Indeed Guernsey, as a self-governing independent jurisdiction with strong links to the UK, has been a rock of continuity for more than a thousand years. For fund sponsors, investors, insurers and international families, that predictability matters more than ever.

The depth of local financial services expertise was also singled out. With 7,641 professionals employed in the sector (roughly 23% of the island's working population including related professional services such as lawyers and accountants), Guernsey has built a professional ecosystem that has genuinely scaled with its specialisms. 45 designated fund administrators, more than 750 STEP-listed practitioners in private wealth, and 549 licensed insurance entities all point to a jurisdiction with access to the right expertise without having to assemble it from scratch.

Looking at the strength of its international reputation and compliance standing, the Oliver Wyman report noted Guernsey's nimble regulatory framework and responsive regulator. According to the report, market participants consistently described the regulator as approachable, commercially aware and efficient. I'd put it simply as pragmatic. Speed to market was raised as one of the island's most tangible differentiators and that speed is not achieved at the expense of international standards. Guernsey has never appeared on a FATF grey list or blacklist. The recent MONEYVAL evaluation delivered a positive assessment of both technical compliance and the effectiveness of AML/CFT frameworks in practice. For institutional managers, investors and advisers that conduct reviews on domicile options, that record carries significant weight.

On comparative cost advantages, the findings were clear. Guernsey's streamlined regulatory and administrative processes, exemplified by the Private Investment Fund (PIF) regime (offering regulatory authorisation in 24 hours) and pre-authorisation tracks for Protected Cell Company (PCC) insurance business, translate into efficient set-up and economic ongoing costs. The island's third-country status with the EU (it was never a member and was unaffected by Brexit) means structures here are not subject to the full scope of EU regulation but they can still be distributed across Europe under the EU's NPPR regime. This materially reduces bureaucracy and expenses compared to Luxembourg or Dublin.

The report also highlighted Guernsey's track record of regulatory and structure innovation. It pioneered the PCC in 1997 – a structure that revolutionised captive insurance globally and which also has valuable purposes in fund management, administration and private wealth structuring. It also introduced the Foundations Law in 2012 and launched the world's first regulated green fund regime in 2018. Guernsey has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to move first and move well.

Looking forward, the jurisdiction is well placed to scale its finance sector further, gaining productivity boosts from continued AI adoption and digital tooling. Its financial connectivity which has already attracted many international family offices over many decades, underpins its positioning as a private wealth super hub. It is also open for business to digital finance as a supportive jurisdiction for tokenised securities.

For those of us who work with Guernsey every day, none of this is new. But having it articulated by an independent, globally respected consultancy, such as Oliver Wyman, whose work is backed by rigorous on and off-island analysis, interviews, research and benchmarking with other jurisdictions, gives these strengths a renewed resonance. It moves the conversation from anecdote to evidence. It shouldn't be a surprise then that fund assets managed or administered in Guernsey have surpassed £1 trillion, or that it hosts nearly 200 captive insurance companies.

Against a backdrop of current conflict and tension, the world is changing fast. In this environment, jurisdictions that combine stability, substance, speed, security and genuine expertise have a real edge. Oliver Wyman's assessment confirms that Guernsey remains one of the few that firmly tick all those boxes and is well-set for further financial services growth.

About the Oliver Wyman Report

The work by Oliver Wyman was jointly commissioned by the States of Guernsey (Guernsey's government), the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC – the regulator), Guernsey Finance and the Guernsey International Business Association (GIBA) to undertake the most comprehensive assessment of Guernsey's finance sector in a generation. More than 100 stakeholders from on-island and off were engaged. Fourteen roundtables were held. International decision-makers who actively choose where capital is domiciled and serviced were interviewed directly. The result is the Finance Sector Growth Strategy 2035, published in February 2026, which was the basis for this article.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.