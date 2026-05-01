The Banking Litigation Podcast

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Our monthly podcast covers all the key issues in one of the most dynamic areas of litigation.
In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Frances Furnivall.
You can find out more about the cases covered in this podcast on our blog at the following links:
- Supreme Court confirms suspension of payment obligations under letters of credit due to UK Russian sanctions regime
- High Court considers whether success fee payable to advisory firm in respect of "Equivalent Transaction" in de-SPAC merger
- High Court considers summary judgment application on whether success fee payable by private equity fund to placement agent
- High Court upholds broker’s entitlement to US$2.25m success fee under tripartite mandate despite limited involvement in funding process
- Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 54: Hopcraft Special Edition
- High Court finds legal advice privilege is not limited to lawyer/client communications but extends to "intra-client" communications
- Upper Tribunal observes that uploading confidential documents into open-source AI tools waives client confidentiality and legal privilege
- New York court finds client chats with generative AI tool Claude are not privileged
- US courts find privilege applies to use of public AI tools by self-represented litigants
- Supreme Court holds that no statutory limitation period applies to unfair prejudice petitions
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]