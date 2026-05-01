The Banking Litigation Podcast

This banking litigation podcast examines recent court cases with significant implications for in-house counsel at financial institutions.

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Our monthly podcast covers all the key issues in one of the most dynamic areas of litigation.

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In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Frances Furnivall.

You can find out more about the cases covered in this podcast on our blog at the following links:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.