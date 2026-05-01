Biannual Banking Litigation Update (Spring 2026) (Video)

Welcome to the Spring 2026 edition of our biannual Banking Litigation Update, in which we highlight the most important cases and developments affecting UK financial institutions over the past six months.

Read the full Banking Litigation Update here.

We have also recorded a short video to provide a high-level overview of developments during this period, which you can access here:

The content of this edition of our Banking Litigation Update is as follows:

Duties in financial services

Mis-selling and misrepresentation

Contractual construction

Impact of sanctions on financial services agreements

Securities litigation and class actions

Costs and funding

Disclosure and privilege

Governing law, jurisdiction, and enforcement

Other significant developments