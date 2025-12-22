ARTICLE
22 December 2025

FCA Issues Progress Report On Open Banking

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
The FCA has published a progress report on open banking which says that open banking in the UK is growing rapidly.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Wendy Saunders and Helen Hart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Wendy Saunders’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Practice Management and Criminal Law topic(s)

The FCA has published a progress report on open banking which says that open banking in the UK is growing rapidly.

According to the FCA, latest industry figures show there are more than 16 million users now benefiting from the service. The number of open banking payments has increased by 53% year-on-year, reflecting a significant shift in how consumers and businesses manage their finances.

It seems that a key driver of this transformation is the rise of variable recurring payments (VRPs), which now account for 16% of all open banking transactions. VRPs allow consumers and businesses to set up flexible, automated payments tailored to individual needs, offering greater control compared to traditional direct debits.

In 2025, the FCA made seamless account-to-account payments a major focus, working closely with industry leaders to accelerate innovation. It says it has seen significant progress towards this goal.

Before the end of 2025, the UK Payments Initiative (UKPI), a new company formed by 31 firms to enable VRPs, will be set up. This is another new way to open up access to making flexible payments for consumers and businesses. Momentum is building across the market, with other organisations developing their own VRP schemes and transaction testing underway.

UKPI will operate a commercial VRP scheme, enabling consumers to make flexible, recurring payments to businesses such as utility providers. These services are already helping customers with irregular incomes to manage payment schedules more effectively. The idea is that this scheme will enable a larger group of customers and businesses to access these services.

The first live payments under the UKPI scheme are expected in the first quarter of 2026, signalling the start of a new era for payments and open banking in the UK.

Regulatory changes

The FCA will continue to support industry in the rollout of VRPs. Looking ahead, the sector is preparing for regulatory changes.

The Treasury is expected to introduce legislation in 2026 that will grant the FCA new powers to set open banking rules, and it plans to consult on new rules for the long-term regulatory framework before the end of 2026. This aims to foster a stable regulatory environment and a competitive and innovative market.

The FCA wants the ecosystem to be resilient, secure and responsive to new challenges – like improving reliability, error messaging, and ensuring adequate consumer protections.

The FCA has set out its strategic approach to the new rules which includes five key goals:

  • Accessible and valuable to consumers
  • Ensures safety and security
  • Scalable and responsible
  • Interoperable; and
  • Promotes competition and innovation.

The FCA says that for industry, the expansion of open banking is unlocking new opportunities for competition, efficiency and innovation. This helps to drive better services, sustainable commercial models and a more dynamic payments market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Wendy Saunders
Wendy Saunders
Photo of Helen Hart
Helen Hart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More