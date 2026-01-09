What Differences Can Corporates Leverage Between US And UK Capital Markets? (Video)

From documentation standards and covenant packages to disclosure and liability risks, the complexity only grows when structuring dual tranche cross-border bond issuances under Reg S and Rule 144A.

Connecting the dots between client goals, market dynamics and the law is what we do best. Our one-firm structure, international reach and culture of collaboration ensures clients can access integrated, specialist advice wherever they need it.

We build lasting relationships that deliver impact. Clients trust us because we invest in real partnerships and work faster and smarter to provide quality advice that supports success. We understand where they need to go and how they can get there.

self

Cross-border bond issuances come with unique challenges.

From documentation standards and covenant packages to disclosure and liability risks, the complexity only grows when structuring dual tranche cross-border bond issuances under Reg S and Rule 144A.

As issuers increasingly access – and investors invest in – international markets, US influence on UK and European debt capital markets, especially for sub-investment grade credit, is undeniable. Navigating these nuances requires advisors who understand what's best practice in international markets. Watch as BCLP Partners Lerika Le Grange and Vishal Mawkin share their insights on managing these complexities.

If you're considering accessing international debt capital markets, the BCLP team can help you navigate the process with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.