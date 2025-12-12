ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 57: Monthly Update - November/December 2025 Festive Special (Podcast)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

We have just released the FESTIVE SPECIAL edition of our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
John Corrie,Ceri Morgan,Charlotte Benton
+6 Authors
We have just released the FESTIVE SPECIAL edition of our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guests Sarah Penfold, Charlotte Benton, Alexander Gridasov, Tom Wyer, Nic Patmore, Scott Warin and Tim Kyriakou.

You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases and regulatory updates covered in this podcast below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

