Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 57: Monthly Update - November/December 2025 Festive Special (Podcast)

We have just released the FESTIVE SPECIAL edition of our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guests Sarah Penfold, Charlotte Benton, Alexander Gridasov, Tom Wyer, Nic Patmore, Scott Warin and Tim Kyriakou.
- High Court finds default interest clause in loan agreement is not an unenforceable penalty
- High Court dismisses claim by advisory firm and broker-dealer for USD 11.6m success fee for provision of M&A services outside scope of agreement
- County Court rejects discrimination claim on procedural grounds but finds refusal of financial services because a company is Russian owned would amount to direct discrimination
- Privy Council holds that there is no legal requirement in the tort of deceit to show that a claimant was consciously aware of the representation made
- High Court dismisses judicial review challenge of FCA's Naming Announcement
- High Court confirms that non-authorised fee earners cannot conduct litigation
- Commercial Court pilot will mean many more court documents publicly available by default from 1 January 2026
- Supreme Court clarifies broad scope of court's discretion to grant non-party access to court documents
- 2025 Global Bank Review - Innovating amid turbulence
