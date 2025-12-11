ARTICLE
11 December 2025

EU Market Integration Package

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
On 4 December 2025, the European Commission published three legislative texts, known collectively as the "Market Integration Package" (MIP).
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Tim Lewis,Phil Bartram,Natalie Lewis
+7 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Tim Lewis’s articles from Travers Smith LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Healthcare and Securities & Investment industries

On 4 December 2025, the European Commission published three legislative texts, known collectively as the "Market Integration Package" (MIP). The MIP legislation forms part of the EU's wider Savings and Investments Union initiative, which in turn is a product of the EU's current drive to improve competitiveness and encourage growth.

The MIP proposals, if enacted, would make a large number of changes across a wide range of EU financial services legislation. In this briefing, Travers Smith's Financial Services and Markets team have focused on the implications for asset managers of the proposed amendments to AIFMD and the UCITS Directive, and on the impact of the Settlement Finality Regulation proposals for financial market infrastructures.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tim Lewis
Tim Lewis
Photo of Phil Bartram
Phil Bartram
Photo of Michael Raymond
Michael Raymond
Photo of Natalie Lewis
Natalie Lewis
Photo of Danny Riding
Danny Riding
Photo of Samuel Brewer
Samuel Brewer
Photo of Henriika Hara
Henriika Hara
Photo of James Barnard
James Barnard
Photo of Nick Glynn
Nick Glynn
Photo of Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More