Corporate Finance Soundbite: Mergerspresso - Episode 25: 2026 M&A Outlook: Scale And Transformation (Podcast)

Simon Wood welcomes AG sector leaders Hardeep Plahe and Elvan Hussein to Mergerspresso. In this episode, they explore the M&A themes shaping both financial services...

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

Article Insights

Simon Wood’s articles from Addleshaw Goddard are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

Simon Wood welcomes AG sector leaders Hardeep Plahe and Elvan Hussein to Mergerspresso. In this episode, they explore the M&A themes shaping both financial services and technology deals ... all in the time it takes to make your coffee.

If you'd like a deeper dive, take a look at AG's 2026 M&A Outlook, which brings together the insights shaping the next wave of M&A activity.

self

Transcript

Simon Wood

Hello and welcome to Mergerspresso. I'm Simon Wood. In this episode, we'll be considering M&A themes in common to financial services and technology in the time that it takes to make your coffee. I'm joined by AG's sector leaders, Hardeep Plahe and Elvin Hussein. Hardeep, for FS firms now, what's more important, transformative M&A or building scale?

Hardeep Plahe

It's both, but scale is really important. There's been a wave of consolidation in banks, wealth managers, insurers to merge, to compete with the bigger players and to build resilience. We've seen that just last year. We acted for Coventry Building Society when they bought Co-op Bank, making it the sort of quite clearly the second biggest building society in the UK. That theme is also driving significant volume in M&A activity, especially in wealth management, where I read the other day that half of all M&A deals globally are for portfolio management businesses.

Simon Wood

And El, focusing on the scale bit for now, is consolidation as important for typically younger, more dynamic tech businesses?

Elvan Hussein

It is, but in a very different way. So one notable feature of recent tech M&A deals is to integrate and embed defensive capabilities into systems. Cyber security businesses are the exemplar targets here. So the key focus is really on establishing digital trust at scale. Businesses that can ultimately demonstrate measurable resilience command premium valuations in this market.

Simon Wood

Thank you. And then going back to the other bit of the question about transformative M&A.

Hardeep Plahe

Well, AI and financial tech solutions are clearly the priority, particularly as financial services firms look to make that sort of digital leap. What are they doing? They're acquiring fintech companies and by doing that, they're enhancing their tech capabilities and staying competitive, particularly as against new challenges. The most attractive acquisition targets tend to be those that are using AI across their operations and delivering measurable outcomes. Of course, the flip side of that is that there's a rising expectation for governance, deployment concerns, but of course, eventually, that will all one hopes lead to profitability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.