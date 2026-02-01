Guernsey Finance Industry Update 2026 Sets Out United, Forward-looking Vision For Growth

Guernsey Finance's Industry Update 2026 brought together industry, government and partners to align around a shared agenda for the future, under the theme 'Finance Forward – building Guernsey's future.' Attended by close to 300 people, the event took place on Wednesday 21 January at Beau Sejour and focused on how the island can work collectively to seize opportunity, strengthen resilience and deliver sustainable growth.

Opening the conference, Barnaby Molloy, Chief Executive of Guernsey Finance, set out a clear call for greater collaboration across the finance ecosystem, emphasising that alignment is now critical rather than optional.

He said: "A consistent message from industry has been the need for greater cohesion across the ecosystem working together and communicating consistently. That cohesion isn't just desirable; it's essential if we want to make the most of the opportunities in front of us. In 2026 and beyond, that means working together in a practical, constructive way, using shared evidence to focus our collective effort where it will have the greatest impact."

The update also reflected on a year of significant delivery in 2025. Highlights included strengthened engagement with UK policymakers, expanded market development activity, a 32% increase in digital reach, and delivery of Guernsey Finance events attended by more than 1,600 people on and off island. Together, these outcomes demonstrate growing momentum behind the island's international promotion and engagement efforts.

Barnaby Molloy also called on industry to support Guernsey Finance by reaffirming three key principles. He said: "First, to help position Guernsey both locally and internationally, recognising that reputation is not built by a single organisation but shaped through everyday actions and conversations. Second, greater collaboration so that shared insights and data can translate into informed action. And third, to hold Guernsey Finance to account in a constructive way, helping us understand what is and isn't working so that we can create the most value for the finance industry and the island."

Andrew Niles, Vice President of the Committee for Economic Development, followed with a closer examination of the finance sector strategy to 2035, 'Driving growth for Guernsey.'

He said: "Guernsey has reinvented itself and driven growth many, many times over the last century. The island has adapted its economy to changing global conditions. We have never relied on simply size and scale. We have relied on agility, specialisation and a willingness to act quickly, and that same mindset must exist today.

"Against that backdrop, the government, the Commission, Guernsey Finance and GIBA jointly commissioned Oliver Wyman to help us define a clear strategy to promote growth in our largest sector."

Barnaby Molloy also noted the value of this undertaking, saying: "For the first time, we have a single jurisdiction strategy shaped by industry, enabled by government, worked on also by the promotional body and the regulator.

"Together, this evidence-rich view will help us understand where the opportunities lie, what Guernsey is at its most competitive and what Guernsey Finance's role is to best support industry."

The keynote address was delivered by General Sir Richard Barrons, former Commander of the UK Armed Forces, Co-Chairman of Universal Defence & Security Solutions and joint author of the Strategic Defence Review. He explored how rapid technological change, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting global dynamics are reshaping the environment in which international finance centres operate. His address offered insight into how these forces are influencing the priorities of both the public and private sectors, and why strategic collaboration between them is increasingly important for long-term economic security.

Nicola Watkinson, Managing Director, International at TheCityUK, also provided an overview of the UK economic landscape in its global context. Her presentation highlighted the continued importance of Guernsey's relationship with the UK, whilst again emphasising the need to collaborate in opening up new global markets and supporting international capital flows in an increasingly competitive environment.

She said: "We absolutely recognise the complementarity of our jurisdictions and the fact that a lot of capital from the rest of the world comes through Guernsey and gets directed into the UK."

The conference closed with remarks from Paul Sykes, Chair of Guernsey Finance, who reinforced the strength of the organisation's position and the importance of unity across the island.

He said: "In a small community like ours, unity is our greatest strength. Our story will travel further and wider... Guernsey is at its best when Guernsey is united."

