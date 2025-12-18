Guernsey Finance Appoints Barnaby Molloy As Chief Executive

Guernsey Finance has confirmed the appointment of Barnaby Molloy as its Chief Executive, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation and its work to promote the island's finance sector.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Barnaby has been with Guernsey Finance for over nine years, with three and a half years as its Deputy Chief Executive.

He brings a proven record of strategic leadership, clear and effective communication, strong governance experience and a deep understanding of the finance sector. His appointment represents a natural progression in the organisation's leadership as it continues to build on established foundations.

Paul Sykes, Chair of Guernsey Finance, said: “Following a rigorous process, the Board is pleased to confirm Barnaby Molloy as our new Chief Executive. Barnaby has played a central role in leading Guernsey Finance in recent years and delivering its campaigns and strategic objectives. He is closely involved in the jurisdictional strategy work, the Finance Sector Policy Framework, already underway.

“He is an excellent communicator and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the success of Guernsey's finance sector. His proven track record of delivery means that, at an important time for the organisation, his appointment brings both a fresh approach and continuity, ensuring a stable platform for the next phase of our work and economic growth.”

Under Barnaby's leadership, Guernsey Finance will maintain its strategic direction, with a continued focus on sustainable industry growth, international engagement and close collaboration with members and global partners to advance strategic priorities.

Jo Peacegood, Guernsey Finance Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Guernsey International Business Association, added: “Barnaby is a well-respected figure within the sector and has built strong, positive relationships with industry leaders and senior stakeholders. He brings valuable experience and sound judgement, and his appointment provides consistency for our stakeholders and partners whilst also coming at an important time for the finance sector with respect to the future strategic direction, and considering how Guernsey Finance can assist in delivering those strategic priorities.”

Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said: “The Committee welcomes the appointment of Barnaby as the new Chief Executive of Guernsey Finance. Barnaby has the necessary experience and the long-standing relationships across the Guernsey financial services industry to successfully lead the organisation into its next chapter. The Committee is looking forward to working closely with Barnaby and the Guernsey Finance Board to continue championing Guernsey's strengths as a world-class financial centre on the global stage.”

Commenting on his appointment, Barnaby added: “I am pleased to take on the role of Chief Executive at a time of both opportunity and challenge for our finance sector.

“Guernsey Finance plays a vital role in promoting and connecting our industry, which is respected around the world, and my focus will be on continuing to build on the strong foundations already in place, working closely with our members and partners to strengthen the island's global profile and support long-term, sustainable growth.”

