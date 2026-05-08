ARTICLE
8 May 2026

Capital Markets – Latest FCA Guidance In Primary Market Bulletin 63

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The FCA has published Primary Market Bulletin 63 (PMB 63). It focuses on developments following the implementation of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) in January 2026
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Alex Kay,Antonia Kirkby,Gareth Sykes
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Strategy, Wealth Management and Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

The FCA has published Primary Market Bulletin 63 (PMB 63). It focuses on developments following the implementation of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) in January 2026 (see our blog post here for more information).

The key matters covered in PMB 63 include:

  • Guidance Note on sponsor record-keeping – the FCA has finalised its Guidance Note on sponsor-record keeping requirements (Primary Market/TN/717.3) as consulted on (having received no feedback on its proposed draft published in PMB 61).
  • Consultation on guidance on working capital statements – the FCA is consulting on further revisions to its Guidance Note on the preparation of working capital statements in prospectuses (Primary Market/TN/619.2). It did not take forward its previous proposed amendments to this guidance (as set out in PMB 58 and discussed in our blog post here) to allow for further engagement. It is now planning to allow limited reliance on uncommitted facilities in working capital calculations, with appropriate disclosure, to enable alignment with an issuer’s going concern disclosures. The revised Guidance Note also emphasises the need for clear disclosures explaining the basis of preparation for the statement. The consultation closes on 15 June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alex Kay
Alex Kay
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Caroline Rae
Caroline Rae
Photo of Gareth Sykes
Gareth Sykes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More