ARTICLE
4 February 2026

Listing Regime – FCA's New Enforcement Watch Newsletter

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The FCA has published the first edition of a new newsletter, Enforcement Watch 1, which covers insights and themes from its enforcement work.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Antonia Kirkby,Caroline Rae,Greg Mulley
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Antonia Kirkby’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Employment and HR and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

The FCA has published the first edition of a new newsletter, Enforcement Watch 1, which covers insights and themes from its enforcement work.

The newsletter follows the introduction of the FCA's revised enforcement policy last year, which provides that it will announce investigations in exceptional circumstances and reactively confirm investigations which are announced by others (see our blog post here for more information).

Whilst much of the newsletter focuses on regulated entities, the FCA says:

  • it has confirmed three investigations into listed issuers following announcements by the companies in question; and
  • of the 23 enforcement operations it has opened since 3 June 2025, 18 involve potential regulatory breaches, 4 consider criminal and regulatory offences and in one, it is only investigating criminal offences. For listed issuers it is investigating potential market disclosure issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Caroline Rae
Caroline Rae
Photo of Gavin Davies
Gavin Davies
Photo of Greg Mulley
Greg Mulley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More