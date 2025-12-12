Banking Litigation Yearbook And Broader Disputes Yearbook For 2025

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Rupert Lewis’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Finance and Banking topic(s)
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Finance and Banking, Transport and Environment topic(s)
in United Kingdom
As the end of another eventful year approaches, our Banking
Litigation Yearbook looks back at what 2025 delivered from the
perspective of in-house lawyers at financial institutions. It
outlines key developments relating to the following topics: broker
commission claims, impact of sanctions, Authorised Push Payment
(APP) fraud, and class actions against banks.
CLICK HEREto
access the Banking Litigation Yearbook.
For those interested in developments affecting the UK disputes
landscape more broadly, in our Disputes Yearbook 2025 our London
disputes experts outline key developments relating to: ADR,
arbitration, civil fraud, class actions, commercial litigation,
construction disputes, corporate crime and investigations,
financial services regulatory, insolvency litigation, insurance
disputes, intellectual property, professional liability and public
law.