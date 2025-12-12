Banking Litigation Yearbook And Broader Disputes Yearbook For 2025

Rupert Lewis’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:

As the end of another eventful year approaches, our Banking Litigation Yearbook looks back at what 2025 delivered from the perspective of in-house lawyers at financial institutions. It outlines key developments relating to the following topics: broker commission claims, impact of sanctions, Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud, and class actions against banks.

For those interested in developments affecting the UK disputes landscape more broadly, in our Disputes Yearbook 2025 our London disputes experts outline key developments relating to: ADR, arbitration, civil fraud, class actions, commercial litigation, construction disputes, corporate crime and investigations, financial services regulatory, insolvency litigation, insurance disputes, intellectual property, professional liability and public law.

