ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Banking Litigation Yearbook And Broader Disputes Yearbook For 2025

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
As the end of another eventful year approaches, our Banking Litigation Yearbook looks back at what 2025 delivered from the perspective of in-house lawyers at financial institutions.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Rupert Lewis,Chris Bushell,Nihar Lovell
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Rupert Lewis’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Transport and Environment topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

As the end of another eventful year approaches, our Banking Litigation Yearbook looks back at what 2025 delivered from the perspective of in-house lawyers at financial institutions. It outlines key developments relating to the following topics: broker commission claims, impact of sanctions, Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud, and class actions against banks.

CLICK HERE to access the Banking Litigation Yearbook.

For those interested in developments affecting the UK disputes landscape more broadly, in our Disputes Yearbook 2025 our London disputes experts outline key developments relating to: ADR, arbitration, civil fraud, class actions, commercial litigation, construction disputes, corporate crime and investigations, financial services regulatory, insolvency litigation, insurance disputes, intellectual property, professional liability and public law.

CLICK HERE to access the Disputes Yearbook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Rupert Lewis
Rupert Lewis
Photo of Chris Bushell
Chris Bushell
Photo of Ceri Morgan
Ceri Morgan
Photo of Nihar Lovell
Nihar Lovell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More