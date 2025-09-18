Jersey Finance Announces Full Speaker Line-Up For Private Wealth Conference

Jersey Finance has announced a number of speakers and panellists for its Private Wealth Conference in London next week.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.

Jersey Finance has announced a number of speakers and panellists for its Private Wealth Conference in London next week.

Over the course of two panel sessions at the half-day event, entitled 'Reputation as a Strategy', an impressive line-up of industry experts will explore how international finance centres (IFCs) have embraced reputation as a strategic asset and look at how Jersey is harnessing trust as a foundation for long-term success.

The first panel 'Reputation in Practice: Navigating the Private Wealth Landscape' will be moderated by David Kilshaw, Managing Director, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management, UK, and feature Thomas Rudkin, Partner, Farrer & Co, Alexandra Buchan-Heelas, Head of Financial Intermediary Office, W1M, Hugh Gunson, Partner, Charles Russell Speechlys and Morag Ofili, Partner - Barristers, Edwin Coe. They will discuss how, in an environment defined by heightened transparency, growing client expectations and intensifying global scrutiny, reputation now plays a central role in how jurisdictions like Jersey differentiate, build trust and remain competitive on the world stage.

Meanwhile, in the second panel – 'Leading with Trust: Advancing Jersey's Competitive Edge' – moderator Chris Jenkins, Global Head of Market Development, Jersey Finance, will be joined by panellists Jamie Warnock, Director of Policy, Jersey Financial Services Commission, Helen De La Cour, Director of Financial and Professional Services, Government of Jersey and Tom Le Feuvre, Director – External Relations, Government of Jersey. They will explore how Jersey has the opportunity not only to safeguard its position as a respected IFC, but also to differentiate itself in ways that resonate with clients, regulators and stakeholders worldwide.

In addition, the event will include a fireside chat with journalist and presenter Sam McAlister, who will provide further personal reflections on the themes of trust, reputation and influence.

The latest speakers join previously announced keynote speaker, historian and co-host of 'The Rest is Politics' podcast, the Rt Hon Rory Stewart OBE. The former UK cabinet minister and diplomat will be offering his insights on how trust is earned and lost on the world stage.

Looking ahead to the Conference, Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance, said:

I'm delighted to have assembled such a high calibre line-up of speakers for our conference this year, who between them will explore some critical issues for professionals in the private wealth space.

Shifting attitudes towards transparency, heightened public scrutiny and changing client expectations have all placed a premium on reputation, both for firms and IFCs. The leading industry voices at our event this year will undoubtedly bring that to life, while underlining just how important trust and credibility are for the future of global finance."

More than 500 delegates from London and across the UK are expected to attend the event, which will also include a networking reception.

Sponsors are Affinity Private Wealth, Butterfield Mortgages Limited, Carey Olsen, Crestbridge Family Office Services, Equiom, Fairway Group, HIGHVERN, Investec Bank (Channel Islands) Ltd., Lloyds Bank International, VG and Walkers.

Open to London-based lawyers, investment managers, accountants, bankers and trustees, as well as Jersey-based industry experts, event tickets are available here.

This press release was first published by Jersey Finance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.