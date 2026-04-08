Withholding Tax On Overseas Money Transfers To Italy?

I would like to bring up the subject of taxation on money transferred into Italy by Italian residents. Over the years, there has been confusion about whether Italy applies a withholding tax on incoming transfers from abroad.

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Updated to reflect current Italian tax rules

I would like to bring up the subject of taxation on money transferred into Italy by Italian residents. Over the years, there has been confusion about whether Italy applies a withholding tax on incoming transfers from abroad. Today, the position is clear: Italy does not automatically apply any withholding tax on money you transfer into the country, regardless of whether it comes from pensions, savings, employment income, or investment proceeds. However, all foreign income and assets must be correctly declared in your annual tax return.

Profit from investment can be identified as rental income on properties overseas, sales of shares, bonds, or other types of financial assets. These types of income are taxed in Italy at the standard rates — for example, 26% on most investment income such as dividends, interest, and capital gains, (unless reduced by a double‑tax treaty or exempt under specific rules (e.g., 12.5% on Italian government bonds). However the same investment income and realised gains can also fall in your progressive income tax rates if invested in non EU harmonised assets.

Because Italy taxes residents on their worldwide income, the fiscal authorities expect that any income generated abroad — even if already taxed in another country — is reported in Italy. This is done through the annual tax return, including the RW form for foreign assets.

It is worth noting that, in essence, the Italian tax system has become increasingly transparent. Through international exchange‑of‑information agreements, the Italian authorities automatically receive data on foreign bank accounts, investment portfolios, and income paid abroad. This means that even without a withholding mechanism on transfers, foreign income is visible and traceable.

In addition, this transparency effectively forces those who have not yet registered assets overseas with the Italian authorities to do one of two things:

Carry on regardless and therefore run the risk that when they are found out, they could be fined anywhere from 3–15% of the undisclosed assets, and should those assets be located in black‑list territories then those fines are doubled. Declare the assets and income correctly through the annual tax return, ensuring compliance with Italian law.

Of course, all this is based on the assumption that someone is not declaring assets that they have overseas — and for most, this is not the case.

So what about those of you who are doing what you should be doing?

Then, I believe, it becomes no more than another administrative headache. Since there is no withholding tax on incoming transfers, the movement of money into Italy is not restricted. The key requirement is simply that the underlying income or assets are correctly reported in your tax return.

However, let’s assume that you do want to bring some money in from an investment overseas which has already been declared through the correct channels. Does this mean that you have to take any special action with the bank? No — the transfer itself has no tax consequence. What matters is that the income or gain was declared in the appropriate tax year. The bank ask for evidence of where the money has come from, but this is to satisfy anti money laundering regulations and nothing to do with tax (although if they had reason to believe the transaction was suspicious they could report it to the police and tax authorities)

Also, what if you fail to declare that money is coming in from overseas profits on investment, but this money is, once again, already declared legally on your tax return? In that case, there is no breach. The tax obligation is linked to the income, not the transfer.

Finally, what if the bank mistakenly treats a transfer as taxable income? In practice, this does not happen today, because banks no longer apply any withholding on incoming foreign transfers. The responsibility lies entirely with the taxpayer through the annual return.

As we can see, the legislation — in whatever form it takes — is now centred on reporting, not withholding. For most people, this is simply an administrative task. But for those who may have undisclosed assets, more difficult decisions lie ahead.

It is perfectly possible to keep assets outside Italy but be compliant with Italian law by employing the use of an insurance wrapper in which to house your assets. It acts like a tax‑efficient account whereby the product provider will act as a withholding agent to ensure you do not pay more tax than you need to and that they become legally responsible for reporting the assets correctly.

It removes the worry of reporting error, keeps monies out of Italy, and most importantly, whilst the money is held in the wrapper, it is never subject to Italian income or capital gains tax. Only at the point of withdrawal (partial or full) would any capital gains tax liability occur, which would be paid automatically on your behalf. In addition, it does not enter ‘successione’ for Italian inheritance tax purposes and you can also nominate who you leave the money to on your death. A great tax planning and inheritance planning tool.

Finishing up, the current rules mean that transferring money into Italy is not a taxable event. The real focus is on declaring foreign income and assets correctly and ensuring that investment income is taxed at the appropriate rate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.