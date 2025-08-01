You're Invited (Milan): "Social Media, Influencers, Dark Patterns, And AI -- Navigating Evolving Rules On Digital Marketing"

In connection with the International Advertising Association's Creativity4Better conference, which is being held in Milan this year, the IAA will also be hosting a legal and public policy seminar, "Social Media, Influencers, Dark Patterns, and Artificial Intelligence – Navigating Evolving Rules on Digital Marketing."

The seminar, which is being organized in cooperation with the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance and Portolano Cavallo, will be held on October 1, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Portolano Cavallo's offices in Milan. After the seminar, participants are invited to join for cocktails and networking.

With marketers relying more than ever on digital marketing to reach consumers, and with artificial intelligence paying an ever-increasing role in the development of advertising, the laws in Italy and around the world are still racing to catch up. In this seminar, we will explore some of the hottest topics in digital marketing and will discuss best practices for navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Speakers – to be announced soon – will include advertising lawyers and regulators from Italy and around the world.

For more information and to register, click here. Space is limited.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.