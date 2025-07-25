Italian Online Gaming Tender: One Step Closer To Being Awarded

All 46 applicants have successfully passed this initial scrutiny, which will now continue today with the unsealing of the envelopes containing the economic bids supporting the applications.

Once this phase is completed, ADM will publish the list of applicants to be awarded a licence, subject to:

Submission of certain additional documents; Posting of the licence bond; Payment of the first instalment of the licence fee; and Execution of the ADM licence agreement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.