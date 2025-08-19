A Gleam Of History - The Enduring Allure Of Maltese Silver

By Pierre Grech Pillow, Auctioneer & Valuer, Obelisk Auctions

There are few artistic legacies as layered as Maltese silver from the era of the Knights of St. John. For collectors and connoisseurs, they hold a rare, enduring appeal where craftsmanship, culture, and political power merge into tangible brilliance. As an auctioneer, I've had the privilege of handling pieces that are far more than precious metal, being relics of ceremony, status, and nationhood.

The Silversmiths of The Order

From 1530 to 1798, Malta was ruled by the Knights Hospitaller, transforming the island into a bastion of European nobility and religious devotion. Silverwork became part of its physical expression.



Maltese silversmiths during this period developed a Baroque style, tempered with Mediterranean restraint. Their output was largely ecclesiastical chalices, monstrances, sanctuary lamps, reliquaries, and so on, but domestic silver also flourished, including cutlery, trays, and elegant tea services for noble households.



Among the most prominent silversmiths were Pietro Paolo Troisi (1686–1743) an engraver, medallist, and silversmith to the Order. His sanctuary lamps for Senglea (1719) and Valletta (1733), and a reliquary for Naxxar (1732), remain iconic. Annetto Pullicino & Giovanni Andrea Troisi, co-created the silver capsule at St. Paul's Cathedral in Mdina. Michele Angelo Farrugia, known for his refi ned late-18th century pieces, were commissioned under Grand Master Oakes and Pietro Carmine Kalfa's "K" mark - is one of the most recognisable marks among collectors.



Many of their creations along with other notable silversmiths' works remain in situ at St. John's Co-Cathedral, the Mdina Cathedral, and in parish churches across Malta. Others, once inherited, displaced, or looted, now resurface at auctions - sparking intense collector interest.



Silver and Sovereignty: Power Cast in Metal

Maltese silver cannot be separated from the politics that shaped it. The Knights ruled not as caretakers, but as sovereign princes. Each Grand Master functioned as a head of state, and silver commissions became symbols of faith, control, and stature.

Rulers like António Manoel de Vilhena and Manuel Pinto da Fonseca led a cultural golden age. Vilhena emphasised refinement and architecture; Pinto favoured symbolism and patronage. Both invested heavily in silver, commissioning grand works bearing their coats of arms.

The Order's internal divisions often fuelled rivalry. Regional chapters such as Italy, Aragon, and France competed through lavish silver commissions for their individual chapels and altars enriching Malta's silver legacy.

Silver thus became devotional and diplomatic; a votive offering, a gesture of favour, a mark of ambition. Even following the French seizure of Malta in 1798 looting treasures and dismantling the Order - many pieces survived, hidden or spirited abroad. Today, as these pieces re-emerge, their hallmarks reveal the political and spiritual drama of their era.

The British Period and Beyond

Though the golden age of silver ended with the Knights, fine pieces continued into the British period. Makers like Aloisio Troisi, Paulo Camilleri, and Enrico Critien produced notable works from the early 19th century. Their works - distinct yet echoing earlier craftsmanship - are increasingly valued for their historical continuity.

Maltese Furniture: A Silent Testament

Malta also boasts a rich heritage in Baroque furniture. Pieces from the 17th and 18th centuries reflect the same refi ned aesthetic tastes. Though rarer than silver, surviving examples are highly sought after and seldom appear at auction.

Lost Treasures, Fragmented Legacy

The French occupation of 1798, and British colonial rule, saw widespread looting and export of Maltese artworks. Many were melted down, sold abroad, or vanished into private hands. This cultural loss has only heightened the value of surviving pieces. Each work that resurfaces is a piece of Malta's story waiting to be retold.

The Soul in The Silver

There is a reason why collectors across the world pursue Maltese silver with such passion. It is deeply personal, political, and undeniably Maltese. Behind every chalice and sanctuary lamp lies a human story of knight-hood, artistry, ambition and devotion - not mere antiques, but the gleam of our history.

For Those of Us in The Auction World

At Obelisk Auctions, handling these works is not merely business, it is an honour for which we are proud to aid in preserving this legacy - placing pieces within Heritage Malta's national collection. These are more than transactions; they are acts of cultural repatriation, ensuring that future generations witness the brilliance of Malta's artistic past.

*As Featured in the 8th Edition of the Malta Sotheby's International Realty Portfolio Magazine 2025*

