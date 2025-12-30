Gambling Laws And Regulations In Czech Republic

1. Relevant Authorities and Legislation

1.1 Which entities regulate what type of gambling in your jurisdiction?

Relevant Product Who regulates it in online form? Who regulates it in land-based form? Gaming Casino gaming (including slots and casino table games such as roulette & blackjack) Ministry of Finance, General Directorate of Customs and Customs Offices. Ministry of Finance, Municipal Offices, General Directorate of Customs and Customs Offices. Poker Bingo Betting Betting Ministry of Finance, General Directorate of Customs and Customs Offices. Sports/horse race betting (if regulated separately to other forms of betting) Fantasy betting (payment to back a 'league' or 'portfolio' selection over a period of time, for example in relation to sport) Ministry of Finance, General Directorate of Customs and Customs Offices (provided "Fantasy betting" meets the requirements set out in the Gambling Act for the "odds betting" game type or any other game type regulated under the Gambling Act). Lotteries Lotteries Ministry of Finance, General Directorate of Customs and Customs Offices. Social/Skill/Sweep-stakes arrangements "Social" gaming with no prize in money or money's worth Not applicable. Sweepstakes models (such as free-to-play casino games with prizes) Skill games and competitions with no element of chance

1.2 Specify: (i) the law and regulation that applies to the Relevant Products in your jurisdiction; and (ii) – in broad terms – whether it permits or prohibits the offer of Relevant Products to persons located in your jurisdiction.

The main law that regulates gambling in the Czech Republic is Act No. 186/2016 Coll., on Gambling ("Gambling Act"). It defines "gambling" as a game of chance, betting or a lottery in which a participant wagers a bet, while no return on such bet is guaranteed, and the win or loss is entirely or partly subject to chance or unknown circumstance. Both bets and winnings in a gambling game must be of monetary nature, except in case of in-kind lotteries, instant-win lotteries and supplemental lotteries, where the winnings can be in the form of other material things and services.

The Gambling Act specifically regulates and recognises only the following types of gambling:

lotteries; odds betting; totalisator games; bingo; technical games; live games; raffles; and small-size tournaments.

Any game that falls within the definition of "gambling" must also fall within the definition of one of the above gambling types set out in the Gambling Act; otherwise, it is prohibited.

Each of the above gambling types may be operated in both land-based and online form, except for raffles and small-size tournaments, which may only be operated in land-based form.

Due to the above, the offer of Relevant Products in the Czech Republic is as follows:

"social gaming" with no prize in money or money's worth, sweepstakes models (such as free-to-play casino games with prizes), and skill games and competitions with no element of chance are not considered "gambling" under the Gambling Act; fantasy betting is only permitted if it meets the requirements set out in the Gambling Act for the "odds betting" game type or the requirements set out in the Gambling Act for one of the other types of gambling; and all other Relevant Products are permitted.

2. Application for a Licence and Licence Restrictions

2.1 What regulatory licences, permits, authorisations or other official approvals (collectively, "Licences") are required for the lawful offer of the Relevant Products to persons located in your jurisdiction?

For the operation of the Relevant Products online, the following two licences must be obtained from the Ministry of Finance ("Ministry"):

an initial licence, which certifies the fulfilment of the general conditions for the operation of gambling games stipulated in the Gambling Act; and

a basic licence, which is an authorisation to operate a given type of gambling and is issued for each type of gambling.

For the operation of gambling in land-based form, a gambling premises location licence issued by the local municipality is required, in addition to the initial licence and basic licence mentioned above.

2.2 Where Licences are available, please outline the structure of the relevant licensing regime.

Gambling operators are required to obtain an initial licence from the Ministry to operate any of the permitted types of gambling, with the exception of raffles and small-size tournaments. The initial licence certifies the fulfilment of the general conditions for the operation of gambling games stipulated in the Gambling Act. In addition, for each type of gambling, a separate basic licence is needed. Therefore, if for example an operator wants to offer an odds betting game, a technical game and a live game, it will be required to hold the initial licence and three separate basic licences.

In the basic licence, the Ministry will specify the type of gambling permitted under the issued licence, conditions of its operation and approval of the game plan and models of technical equipment through which the type of gambling shall be operated.

A basic licence is not required for the operation of raffles and small-size tournaments. An operator of a raffle in which the game receipts exceed CZK 200,000 and an operator of a small-size tournament only have to make a prior notification to the municipal authority of the municipality on whose territory the respective raffle or small-size tournament will take place.

In addition to the basic licence, a gambling premises location licence is required for land-based operations of technical games, live games and bingo. Only the operator to whom the basic licence for the respective game operation has been issued is eligible to apply for the gambling premises location licence. A gambling premises location licence is issued, under delegated jurisdiction, by the municipal authority of the municipality within whose territorial jurisdiction the gambling premises are to be located. The gambling premises mean a gambling room or a casino. "Gambling room" means a standalone, structurally separated premises on which a technical game is operated as a core activity. "Casino" means a standalone, structurally separated premises on which a live game is operated as a core activity. Bingo can only be operated in a casino.

2.3 What is the process of applying for a Licence for a Relevant Product?

Initial licence

An application for the initial licence must include:

a list of the persons who are: members of the applicant's statutory body; members of the applicant's supervisory body; proxies of the applicant; and beneficial owners of the applicant; (collectively, the "Relevant Persons"); the identification data of the applicant and the Relevant Persons, indicating all their countries of origin; proof of the "debt-free" status of the applicant and the Relevant Persons; proof of clean criminal records of the applicant and the Relevant Persons; audited financial statements; and documents demonstrating compliance with: (i) the General Eligibility Conditions (defined below), (ii) the obligation to provide a surety (as described below), and (iii) the No Liquidation/Bankruptcy Condition (defined below).

Operators must satisfy the following conditions to obtain and keep the initial licence:

Be a legal entity that has: a registered office in the Czech Republic, or in another European Union ("EU") Member State or in a state that is a contracting party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area ("EEA"); an organisational structure with a proper, transparent and coherent definition of responsibilities and decision-making powers; a supervisory body, administrative body or other similar controlling body; satisfied the financial stability requirements: having own capital less any outstanding part of the issuance price and any outstanding premiums outside the share capital: of at least CZK 50,000,000; and that exceeds the amount of debt, if the result for the regular financial year and the result for previous years are negative; and having assets less the amount of surety deposited to the special bank account of the Ministry, long-term receivables and long-term financial assets worth CZK 50,000,000 or more. audited financial statements; transparent and non-hazardous origin of financial sources; and a transparent ownership structure that shows who is/are the beneficial owner(s); (collectively, the "General Eligibility Conditions"). Have a clean criminal record. This means that neither the operator nor any of the Relevant Persons have been sentenced for a deliberate criminal offence, or for an economic criminal offence, or for a criminal offence against property. The clean record must be provided by the Czech Republic as well as the person's country of origin. In case of a natural person, the country of origin is any country of which the person is a national or in which the person has registered for permanent or other similar residence. Where the foreign country of origin does not issue any document confirming a clean criminal record, this condition can be satisfied by way of an affidavit, in which the respective person declares in front of a notary public or other public authority in the country of origin that no such document is issued in the country of origin and that the person has a clean record. Have "debt-free" status. This means that neither the applicant nor any of the Relevant Persons owe any money to the tax/financial/custom/health insurance/social security/employment authorities. The debt-free documents must be provided by the Czech Republic as well as the person's country of origin. In case of a natural person, the country of origin is any country of which the person is a national or in which the person has registered for permanent or other similar residence. Where the foreign country of origin does not issue any document confirming debt-free status, this condition can be satisfied by way of an affidavit, in which the respective person declares in front of a notary public or other public authority in the country of origin that no such document is issued in the country of origin and that the person has no debts. Provide a surety. The surety can be provided by depositing funds into a special account of the Ministry or by a bank guarantee accepted by the Ministry. The deposit can also be provided by a combination of both methods. In the case of a bank guarantee, the Ministry must issue a decision that it accepts the surety (such decision will be issued before the initial permit is issued). The bank guarantee must be in place for the duration of the legal effects of the initial permit. Each bank guarantee or its addendum must be provided for a period no shorter than three years from the date it was delivered to the Ministry. The amount of surety will be determined based on the operator's last known gambling tax. Depending on the amount of such gambling tax, the operator will be included in one of four surety groups as follows: Surety group no. 1 (for operators whose last known gambling tax was less than CZK 5,000,000) – surety amount: CZK 20,000,000.

Surety group no. 2 (for operators whose last known gambling tax was at least CZK 5,000,000 but less than CZK 50,000,000) – surety amount: CZK 70,000,000.

Surety group no. 3 (for operators whose last known gambling tax was at least CZK 50,000,000 but less than CZK 200,000,000) – surety amount: CZK 150,000,000.

Surety group no. 4 (for operators whose last known gambling tax was at least CZK 200,000,000) – surety amount: CZK 300,000,000. A new applicant for the initial licence will fall within surety group no. 1 and will have to provide a surety of CZK 20,000,000. Must not have been declared bankrupt or in liquidation within the last three years prior to the initial licence issuance and during the period for which the initial licence is held.

Basic licence

An application for the issuance of a basic licence can be submitted to the Ministry even before the initial licence becomes effective, but the basic licence cannot be issued before the initial licence becomes effective. The basic licence application must specify which type of gambling game the applicant wants to operate and include the following documents:

a game plan; a document certifying a professional assessment and approbation of service worthiness of devices used for the operation of gambling by the applicant; a document identifying the location of the applicant's server; and a document demonstrating that the applicant has sufficient material, personnel and organisational resources required for the operation of the gambling games.

With a licence application for odds betting or a totalisator game, to be operated in a land-based or online form, the applicant must also submit a contract with the person who will monitor influencing of the sport results.

With a licence application for odds betting or a totalisator game to be operated in a land-based form, the applicant must also submit a list of places (premises) where participation in the odds betting or totalisator game will be enabled.

With a licence application for a cash-prize lottery, in-kind lottery or instant-win lottery to be operated in a land-based form, the applicant must also submit a specimen lottery ticket marked as such and documents proving that the lottery tickets are secured against abuse or documents on their production specifications.

The Ministry shall issue a basic licence if the following conditions are satisfied:

the operator has the initial licence; the gambling operations will not disturb public order; the proper operation of the gambling activity is guaranteed and proper technical equipment is secured; the operator has sufficient material, personnel and organisational resources required for the operation of the gambling game; and the basic licence for the type of gambling in question has not been revoked by the Ministry in the three years preceding the basic licence application date.

Gambling premises location licence

In its application for the gambling premises location licence, the operator must set out the type, address and opening hours of the gambling premises, type of gambling intended for operation on such gambling premises, type, serial number(s) and the precise quantity of the game access points of the terminal device through which the game will be operated, number, type and evidence numbers of live game gambling tables, and number of RNG devices for bingo games and their serial numbers.

The following documents must be submitted with the gambling premises location licence application:

a basic licence; a certificate of the operational worthiness of each technical device through which the game is operated; a document proving the legal basis upon which the operator uses the premises intended for the gambling operations; and a ground plan delimitation of the gambling premises with markings of: all entrances to the gambling premises, windows and storefronts; the proposed way of using individual rooms and spaces in the gambling premises; and the proposed zones for the operation of the technical game, live game or bingo, depending on which gambling game is to be operated in the gambling premises.

The municipal authority shall issue the gambling premises location licence if the following conditions are satisfied:

the applicant has a basic permit to operate the given type of gambling; the location of the gambling premises does not conflict with the Gambling Act and the generally binding ordinance of the municipality; and in the last three years prior to the date of submission of the application for the gambling premises location licence, there has been no instance where the applicant's gambling premises location licence of the same type at the given location has been revoked by the municipal authority.

2.4 Please give a summary of the following features of any Licences: (i) duration; (ii) vulnerability to review, suspension or revocation.

Initial licence

The Gambling Act does not specify a time period for which an initial licence is issued. It only states that the initial licence expires when the licence holder ceases to exist.

If the Ministry finds out that the operator ceased to satisfy the conditions that must be satisfied for the initial licence to be issued (see answer to question 2.3 above), it will call upon the operator to satisfy them by a certain deadline, provided the conditions enable that and no threat of delay arises. If the Ministry has doubts about whether the operator satisfies the conditions, it will call upon the operator to remove such doubts and to provide proof that the conditions were satisfied.

The Ministry shall revoke the initial licence, if:

the operator, after being called upon by the Ministry, fails to satisfy the conditions; the operator, after being called upon by the Ministry, fails to remove doubts about whether they have satisfied the conditions; the operator, after being called upon by the Ministry, fails to provide proof that they have satisfied the conditions; facts come to light subsequently due to which the initial licence would not have been issued; or the operator ceases to comply with the conditions, and the procedure set out above (i.e. the Ministry calling upon the operator to comply with the conditions by a certain deadline) cannot be applied.

Basic licence

The basic licence is issued for a maximum period of six years. It expires upon:

expiry of the period for which it was granted; the licence holder ceasing to exist; or cancellation or expiry of the initial permit.

If the Ministry finds out that the operator ceased to satisfy the conditions that must be satisfied for the basic licence to be issued (see answer to question 2.3 above), it will call upon the operator to satisfy them by a certain deadline, provided the conditions enable that and no threat of delay arises. If the Ministry has doubts about whether the operator satisfies the conditions, it will call upon the operator to remove such doubts and to provide proof that the conditions were satisfied.

The Ministry shall revoke the basic licence, if:

the operator, after being called upon by the Ministry, fails to satisfy the conditions; the operator, after being called upon by the Ministry, fails to remove doubts about whether they have satisfied the conditions; the operator, after being called upon by the Ministry, fails to provide proof that they have satisfied the conditions; facts come to light subsequently due to which the basic licence would not have been issued; the operator breaches, repeatedly or grossly, the obligations laid down by the Gambling Act, the Gambling Tax Act or the basic licence; or the operator ceases to comply with the conditions, and the procedure set out above (i.e. the Ministry calling upon the operator to comply with the conditions by a certain deadline) cannot be applied.

Gambling premises location licence

The gambling premises location licence is issued for the duration of the basic licence but only for a maximum of three years. It expires upon:

expiry of the period for which it was granted; or termination or revocation of the basic licence.

If the municipal authority finds out that the operator ceased to satisfy the conditions that must be satisfied for the gambling premises location licence to be issued (see answer to question 2.3 above), it will call upon the operator to satisfy them by a certain deadline, provided the conditions enable such compliance and no threat of delay arises.

The municipal authority shall revoke the gambling premises location licence if:

the operator, after being called upon by the municipal authority fails to satisfy the conditions; the operator, after being called upon by the municipal authority, fails to remove doubts about whether they have satisfied the conditions; the operator, after being called upon by the municipal authority, fails to provide proof that they have satisfied the conditions; facts come to light subsequently due to which the gambling premises location licence would not have been issued; the operator breaches, repeatedly or grossly, the obligations laid down by the Gambling Act or by the basic licence; or the operator ceases to comply with the conditions, and the procedure set out above (i.e. the municipal authority calling upon the operator to comply with the conditions by a certain deadline) cannot be applied.

2.5 By Relevant Product, what are the key limits on providing services to customers? Please include in this answer any material promotion and advertising restrictions.

Operators must not offer any game that:

enables participation by minors (under 18 years of age); does not ensure fair conditions and a fair chance to win to all gambling participants; contravenes moral standards or public order; does not enable reliable verification of the participant's age prior to commencement of the game; makes the chance of winning dependent, whether partly or fully, on a deposit by a subsequent player; does not enable a player to terminate the game at any time prior to wagering the bet; uses national emblems of an EU or EEA state, EU emblems or their imitations; allows the win or loss to be decided, whether partly or fully, by a chance or unknown circumstance which may be influenced by a player or the licensee; or has its outcome known in advance.

Operators are also prohibited from providing:

any benefits to players in connection with a gambling operation, be it foodstuffs, drinks, tobacco products or stimulating substances; and

any prohibited risk bonuses: a prohibited risk bonus is a risk bonus meeting at least one of the following conditions: at least a brief description of the conditions for obtaining or using this bonus by a gambling participant is not part of the offer to obtain this bonus or other promotional communication regarding this bonus; or the gambling participant is not demonstrably informed of the conditions for obtaining or using this bonus before obtaining it. a prohibited risk bonus is always a bonus: whose conditions for acquisition or use encourage a competition based on a comparison of the frequency of participation, the amount of deposits or winnings of participants in gambling games, if: this competition relates to participation in a technical game; or the sum total of deposits of an individual gambling participant in all competitions related to a given type of gambling game at a given operator exceeds the amount of CZK 1,000 per calendar day; the acquisition or use of which is conditional on the gambling participant not withdrawing funds or part of them from the user account; or which is provided after the operator receives a request to cancel the user account.



Player registration is required for participation in any game operated in online form and for participation in odds betting, totalisator games and technical games operated in land-based form.

A game of bingo and a live game in land-based form may be operated only in a casino. A technical game in land-based form may be operated only in a gambling room or a casino.

Gambling operations are not permitted at schools and schooling facilities, leisure facilities for children and youths, social care service facilities, health-care facilities providing outpatient, day or inpatient care, on the premises serving the purposes of churches or religious societies, and at the member facilities of the integrated rescue system. Additionally, operation of odds betting and totalisator games is also not permitted at the facilities designated for public authorities.

A municipality may, based on Act No. 128/2000 Coll., on Municipalities (Municipal System), issue a generally applicable decree laying down that land-based bingo, technical games, live games or small-size tournaments may be operated only at the places and times specified by the generally applicable decree, or laying down the places and times at which operation of the above games is prohibited, or laying down that operation of such games is completely prohibited throughout the territory of the municipality. The limitation of the time for operating a gambling game in the generally binding decree does not apply to the operation of a transmitted live game (i.e. in online form) from a studio located in a given municipality.

Promotion and advertising of gambling is regulated by Act No. 40/1995 Coll., on Regulation of Advertising ("Act on Advertising"). The Act on Advertising states that it is prohibited to advertise a gambling game operated without a basic licence issued by the Ministry, and advertising of a licensed gambling game:

must not give the impression that participation in gambling can serve as a source of income similar to income from other activities;

must not target minors (under 18 years of age) and must include a statement that participation of minors is prohibited; and

must include a visible and clear warning text as follows: "Ministry of Finance cautions: Participation in gambling may lead to addiction!"

In addition to the regulation by the Act on Advertising, land-based gambling premises are subject to the following promotion and advertising restrictions:

no advertising, message or any other promotion for gambling or for winning opportunities including, without limitation, textual, audio, moving, static, light or graphic types of the foregoing may be placed on the exterior or within the publicly accessible interior of the building where the gambling premises are located;

the gambling premises' interior cannot be visible from the outside; and

a casino and a gambling room must be visibly designated as such.

2.6 What are the tax and other compulsory levies?

Under Act No. 187/2016 Coll., on Gambling Tax ("Gambling Tax Act"), gambling operators are subject to a special gambling tax. The gambling tax is based on gross gaming revenues ("GGR") calculated as the difference between the amount wagered (and not returned to the players) and the winnings paid out to the players. The gambling tax rate is 35% of GGR for a lottery and a technical game and 30% of GGR for all other game types. The gambling tax rate for unlicensed games is 35% of GGR.

A minimum tax in the amount of CZK 13,400 per each slot machine per calendar quarter applies to land-based technical games, even if the actual tax based on 35% of GGR is lower.

Gambling tax returns have to be filed and the gambling tax paid quarterly no later than 25 days after the last day of each calendar quarter.

If a gambling operator is subject to corporate income tax in the Czech Republic, then also such tax must be paid. The corporate income tax rate is 21% of the company's profits.

Based on Act No. 586/1992 Coll., on Income Tax, each player winning over CZK 50,000 in a lottery or raffle is subject to 15% income tax. Winnings from each of the other types of gambling are subject to income tax of 15% on an annual basis if the difference between the total winnings and the bets or wagers placed in the relevant year exceeds CZK 50,000.

2.7 What are the broad social responsibility requirements?

Self-restricting measures and their types

Operators of an odds-betting, totalisator or technical game or any game offered in online form are required to offer and enable its players to either individually set their self-restricting measures or individually refuse such settings. The same also applies to operators of lotteries if players can only participate if registered with the operator. The operator may not in any way encourage players to refuse the setting of the self-limiting measure or relax it. The operator must not allow any player to participate in the game if such participation violates any self-restricting measure set up by the player. The player can tighten or relax individual self-restricting measures at most once per calendar day through their user account or in the casino. A request to tighten or ease the self-limiting measure can be submitted at any point during the operational hours of the casino or at any time the gambling participant is logged into their user account.

In any games operated in online form and in technical games operated in land-based form, the operator must enable the player to set the maximum amount of the:

bets per calendar day ("amount" refers to a monetary amount, not the number of bets); bets per calendar month ("amount" refers to a monetary amount, not the number of bets); net loss per calendar day; net loss per calendar month; logins to the user account per calendar month (once this has been exceeded, the player will not be allowed to wager a bet); login time spent (during one calendar day) on the user account (once this has been exceeded, the player will not be allowed to wager a bet); and time during which the player will be disabled from wagering a bet after logging out from their user account.

In odds betting, totalisator games and lotteries operated in land-based form in which the player can participate after registering with the operator, the operator must enable the player to set the maximum amount of the:

bets per calendar day; bets per calendar month; net loss per calendar day; and net loss per calendar month.

In bingo and live games operated in land-based form, the operator must enable the player to set the maximum amount of the:

net loss per calendar day; and net loss per calendar month.

In case of gambling games operated in the gambling premises, the operator is obliged to allow the player to set the maximum number of visits per calendar month. This self-limiting measure is set jointly for all types of gambling operated by this operator in the gaming premises and is assessed collectively for all gaming areas operated by this operator.

The operator may not allow the player to set self-restricting measures in such a way that they apply only to certain games within the given type of gambling game. If the nature of the self-limiting measure allows it, the operator may allow the participant of the gambling game to set this self-limiting measure together for several types of gambling games.

Register of individuals barred from participation in gambling

The Ministry has set up and administers a register of individuals barred from participation in gambling ("Register"). The Ministry is obliged to ensure that operators have remote access to the Register. Operators are obliged to ensure that any individual entered in the Register is prevented from participating in any games.

The Ministry will enter in the Register any individual who:

is recipient of state social assistance benefits, according to the Act on State Social Assistance Benefits, which includes a subsistence component; is according to the Act on State Social Assistance Benefits, a member of a household of the recipient under letter a); is prohibited from participating in gambling and betting based on an interim order issued under the criminal procedure law; is subject to a reasonable restriction and obligation to abstain from gambling and betting or subject to a protective medical treatment of gambling addition as laid down by Act No. 40/2009 Coll., Criminal Code ("Criminal Code"); has been conclusively found bankrupt according to the law regulating bankruptcy and methods of its resolution; has a maintenance obligation towards a dependent child, which it does not comply with, and this child has been awarded substitute maintenance in accordance with the act on substitute maintenance; used the so-called "panic button" (as described below); or who is: an obliged person in an execution order delivered by a bailiff for the payment of a sum of money, if entered into the public list part of the central record of executions; or a debtor in tax enforcement conducted by the Financial Administration of the Czech Republic or by the Customs Administration of the Czech Republic.

The Ministry will also enter into the Register an individual at their own request. Such individual can request to be deleted from the Register, and be deleted from the Register, only after one year after they were entered into the Register.

Panic button

Operators of a gambling game operated online or in a land-based gambling premises for which a user account is established is obliged to make available to its players a device to prevent participation in the gambling game (the so-called "panic button"):

at each game position, or at another place, which is available throughout the operating times of the gambling premises; and during the entire time that the user is logged into their account for a game operated online,

in both cases, visibly and in a way that does not raise doubts about the meaning, purpose and method of use of the panic button.

If a player uses the panic button, the operator is obliged:

to offer the player the submission of an application for entry into the Register (described above) mediated by the operator; simultaneously with making the offer as described in point 1 above, to inform the player about the consequences of registration in the Register; to immediately inform the Ministry through the information system for the operation of gambling games that the player has used the panic button and, if applicable, simultaneously submit an application for entry into the Register; and to not allow the player to place a bet in any gambling game operated by them for a period of 48 hours from the moment of using the panic button.

2.8 How do any AML, financial services regulations or payment restrictions restrict or impact on entities supplying gambling?

Player registration is required for participation in any game operated in digital form and for participation in odds betting and technical games operated in land-based form. During the registration process, the operator must identify the player. Act No. 253/2008 Coll., on Measures Against Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing ("AML Act"), requires face-to-face identification of players by gambling operators (except for lottery, bingo and raffle operators). This requirement has significant practical impact for remote gambling operators. Nevertheless, the face-to-face identification of players can be replaced by using a "Bank ID" service offered by banks, provided the operator has an agreement in place with such banks (or association/JV set up by such banks).

2.9 Does your jurisdiction permit digital currencies to be used for gambling. Are there any specific licensing or operational requirements for operators accepting digital currencies (including cryptocurrencies)?

No, it does not. The AML Act states that virtual currencies are not considered "money" under Act No. 370/2017 Coll., on Payment System ("Act on Payment System"). Virtual currencies (including cryptocurrencies) cannot currently be used for gambling, given that, under the Gambling Act, the deposits, bets and winnings (save for some exemptions for lotteries and raffles) have to be of a monetary nature.

3. Online Gambling

3.1 How does local law/regulation affect the provision of the Relevant Products online, both from: (i) operators located inside your jurisdiction; and (ii) operators located outside your jurisdiction?

Under the Gambling Act, each of the Relevant Products, except for "social/skill arrangements", which are not considered "gambling", may be operated in online form by operators with a registered office in the Czech Republic, another EU Member State, or a state that is a party to the Agreement on the EEA.

Fantasy betting can be operated online if it meets the requirements set out in the Gambling Act for the "odds betting" game type or the requirements set out in the Gambling Act for one of the other types of gambling.

3.2 What other restrictions have an impact on Relevant Products supplied online?

The internet servers used by operators must be located in an EU Member State, or in a state that is a party to the Agreement on the EEA.

4. Enforcement Powers/Sanctions

4.1 Who is liable under local law/regulation?

Individuals and legal persons who operate gambling in contravention of the Gambling Act. Internet connection providers in the territory of the Czech Republic. Payment service providers licensed under the Act on Payment System. Accredited testing bodies (i.e. testing laboratories that certify gambling equipment and software used by operators).

4.2 What form does enforcement action take in your jurisdiction? What appetite for and track record of enforcement does your local regulatory authority have? Have fines, licence revocations or other sanctions been enforced in your jurisdiction?

Enforcement action can be of an administrative or criminal nature.

Administrative actions can be taken by authorities under the Gambling Act as well as various other acts. In this answer, we address actions and sanctions that can be imposed by authorities under the Gambling Act, and they are as follows:

Revocation of a licence.

Administrative fines of up to CZK 50,000,000.

Prohibition of activities of the administrative offender for up to two years.

Detention and forfeiture of an item held by the administrative offender and used in connection with an administrative offence.

Blocking of unauthorised online games – internet connection providers on the territory of the Czech Republic are obliged to prevent access to any of the webpages included in the list of webpages with unauthorised online games ("Blacklist"). The Blacklist is maintained and entries in it decided on and made by the Ministry. It is available on the Ministry's website and contains addresses of webpages offering unlicensed online games and, where available, details of payment accounts used for the purposes of operating unlicensed online games. Internet connection providers are obliged to prevent access to a webpage included in the Blacklist within 15 days from the publication date of the webpage in the Blacklist.

Blocking of payments related to unauthorised online games – payment service providers are forbidden from executing payment transactions, whether credited or debited, to the payment accounts included in the Blacklist. They are obliged to comply with this prohibition within 15 days from the publication date of the payment account details in the Blacklist.

Administrative fines are regularly imposed by the Ministry against operators who do not comply with the Gambling Act. If not paid on time, such fines are usually enforced by tax authorities under Act No. 280/2009 Coll., the Tax Code.

Licence revocation proceedings are also used by the regulators against operators who do not comply with the most fundamental obligations of the Gambling Act, such as failure to pay out winnings/return deposits to players on time.

Criminal sanctions can be imposed for illegal organisation, promotion or mediation of gambling under the Criminal Code and Act. No. 418/2011 Coll., on Criminal Liability of Legal Persons ("Act on CLLP"). The criminal sanctions under the Criminal Code are imprisonment (of up to 10 years depending on the severity of breach) and a ban on operations. The criminal sanctions under the Act on CLLP are varied and include, among others, dissolution of a legal entity, forfeiture of property, a fine and ban on activity.

Criminal proceedings are primarily used against Czech natural persons who run unlicensed land-based gambling operations. To date, there is no publicly known instance of criminal proceedings being used against remote online gambling operators.

4.3 What steps are being taken against illegal or unlicensed gambling operators?

With respect to unlicensed online gambling operators, their websites and payment accounts are being included in the Blacklist by the Ministry. The Blacklist is published on the Ministry's website. The internet connection providers prevent access to webpages included in the Blacklist and payment service providers will not execute payment transactions, whether credited or debited, to the payment accounts included in the Blacklist.

In addition, the Customs Offices regularly issue administrative fines against unlicensed gambling operators. The administrative fines are substantial.

5. Anticipated Reforms

5.1 What (if any) intended changes to the gambling law/regulations are being discussed currently?

The most extensive changes to the Gambling Act since 2017 became effective on 1 January 2024. At the time of writing (August 2025), we are not aware of any proposed material changes that are in the form of legislative proposals and will become effective in 2026.

