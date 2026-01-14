New Year, New TLD Apply For Your ".BRAND"

This year, organisations around the world are being offered the opportunity to acquire their own branded internet extensions: ".BRAND" top-level domains. Moving your brand from the left of the dot(.) to the right of the dot(.).

This is not just a technical upgrade, it is a strategic asset that can protect your organisation's reputation, boost trust, and drive compliance and risk management programmes.

In a few months, applications will open for a short period of time, so it is important to keep up to date and not miss out.

Background

A top-level domain (TLD) sits at the far right of a domain name (e.g., ".COM"). A second-level domain (SLD) typically sits to the left immediately after the dot, and is registered within a TLD (eg, "yourbrand.COM"). In 2026, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the global non-profit organisation responsible for coordinating the Internet's core systems of unique identifiers, most notably the Domain Name System (DNS), will introduce new TLDs, including so called ".BRAND" TLDs, upon application.

Application window

The application submission period for this new TLD programme is expected to open on 30 April and remain open for 105 days, closing on 12 August 2026. Applicants are encouraged to get ready before, and to submit their completed applications as soon as practicable after the application submission period opens, to allow time to complete all the necessary steps. As part of this, applicants must specify which registry service provider(s) will deliver registry services, eg, AFNIC in France (the .FR registry).

What are the benefits?

Implementing your own ".BRAND" offers a strategic advantage by granting:

Full governance and compliance

Establish and enforce your own naming policies, centralise official addresses, and maintain strict control over usage across subsidiaries, partners and distributors.

Reinforced cybersecurity and risk mitigation

Exclusive control over your domain significantly reduces exposure to cybersquatting, phishing, and identity theft. Authenticated websites, emails, and services safeguard your stakeholders and uphold regulatory compliance.

Authentic and distinctive communication

A unified digital presence under your brand enhances visibility, supports creativity in domain names related to your current and future activities, and strengthens your brand image.

Proven success stories

Leading organisations such as Microsoft (.microsoft), BNP Paribas (.bnpparibas), and Audi (.audi) already leverage branded extensions to secure their digital assets and strengthen their image.

What's the ROI?

The application fee is EUR 227,500 (one-shot) and typical annual operating fees are around EUR 50,000, which can amount to significant costs for a company. However, a branded extension is likely to generate multiple returns on investment. In a recent study, AFNIC has identified several key value levers and developed a simplified ROI sheet with figures for a ".BRAND" project over a five-year period. It highlights direct and indirect savings compared to the total project costs, for a major international brand with an extensive digital portfolio.

Rare opportunity

The last time this happened was in 2012: ICANN had opened the DNS for the first time to branded extensions, together with thematic extensions (eg, ".hotels") and geographic extensions (eg, ".paris"). It has taken ICANN a long time to get to this 2026 round, and several improvements have been implemented for streamlining purposes (such as rights protection solutions and a strengthened anti-abuse regime), in line with concerns raised following the 2012 round.

