Public Ownership Of Airport Property – A Guide For Operational Staff Responsible For Marketing And Developing Airport Land And Property

This guide, produced in collaboration with UGGC Avocats and financed by UAF & FA, aims to provide an educational and fairly exhaustive overview of the complex rules...

This guide, produced in collaboration with UGGC Avocats and financed by UAF & FA, aims to provide an educational and fairly exhaustive overview of the complex rules governing the airport public domain, with thematic sheets on each subject: duration of the AOT / COT, definition of the amount of fees, advertising measures and competitive tendering procedure, real rights regime, etc.

More practical content supplements the reminder of the general rules applicable, in particular with very short boxes highlighting the key points to remember on each subject, summary tables, a flowchart of award procedures and ready-to-use standard documents (advertising notices, award notices, etc.).

The work of creating the guide also involved various UAF & FA committees, such as the Retail Committee and the Property Working Group. The challenge is to meet the expectations of operational staff who, in their day-to-day contact with occupiers, seek to make the clauses of their AOT / COT and the procedures for awarding these contracts as secure as possible.

